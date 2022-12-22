Lubischer’s big night leads RC past DC West

RAYMOND- A 19-point outing by Madelyn Lubischer helped the Raymond Central Girls Basketball Team down conference foe Douglas County West 48-31 at home on Dec. 16. The next night, the Mustangs fell to Class C-1 No. 3 Malcolm 62-41 on Dec. 17.

Out of the gate, Savannah Masek hit a pair of three pointers that put Raymond Central up by six. One more point by the Falcons made it 10-5 at the end of the first.

A fast break layup by Lubischer and a three from Bailey Grant increased the Mustangs lead to ten points. Taylor Oldfield made a layup off a turnover by DC West which gave Raymond Central a 28-14 edge at halftime.

Lubischer continued to be a scoring threat for the Mustangs in the third with a three and basket off a turnover. Another three from Lubischer put Raymond Central in front 42-22.

A 16-9 scoring run by the Mustangs in the fourth gave Raymond Central their second victory and a 21 point win.

There were 14 assists, 14 steals and 35 rebounds recorded by the Mustangs. From the field, Raymond Central shot 40% and were also 35% from three.

Finishing behind Lubischer with eight points was Masek. Both scoring six points were Grant and Quincy Cotter and Taylor Kopecky had five.

Jordyn Harris and Taylor Oldfield each ended the night with two points.

It was a different story for the Mustangs when they took on one of the top teams in their class in Malcolm on Saturday at home. The Clippers outscored Raymond Central 50-26 through the first three quarters of play.

Behind a three and layup from Oldfield, the Mustangs had their highest scoring quarter of the game with 15 in the fourth on their way to a 21 point loss.

Raymond Central shot 30% from the field, 12% from three and 45% from the line against Malcolm. They also pulled down 30 rebounds, eight assists and had one block.

Hitting double digits with 21 points was Oldfield and Cotter finished 10. Jordyn Harris had four points and Kopecky, Masek and Lubischer all had two points.

This week the Mustangs played Yutan at home on Dec. 20. They have another home game at 5:30 p.m. against Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central on Dec. 22.