 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lubischer leads runners at Malcolm Invitational
0 comments

Lubischer leads runners at Malcolm Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Central cross country

RAYMOND – The Malcolm Cross Country Invite was a big meet held at Branched Oak Lake on Sept. 21, with over 10 schools on both the boys and girls sides. One of those teams competing was Raymond Central.

The Mustangs’ only runner in girls race was Mady Ayres. She would end up getting 63rd in a time of 27:27.

Lincoln Christian won the meet on the girls side with 27 points and Milford took second with 59 points. Finishing with 95 points in seventh place was East Butler.

Landon Lubischer led Raymond Central in the boys race with a time of 19:50.04. Getting 62nd was Tavis Steele in a time of 20:58.97, and Cameron Shultz was 70th clocking a 21:32.61.

The final two runners for the Mustangs went back-to-back. They were Elijah Nacke in 95th running a 23:53.40 and Eli White in 96th who clocked a 23:53.70.

Milford won the team standings with 27 points and Lincoln Christian got second with 43 points. Getting 14th place were the Mustangs with 270 points.

Raymond Central will return to Branched Oak for the Lincoln Lutheran Invite on Sept. 30.

Reach The News at news@newswaverly.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Brigham recall effort fails

WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…

Tennis team competes twice
Waverly News

Tennis team competes twice

WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics