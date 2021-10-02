Lubischer leads runners at Malcolm Invitational

RAYMOND – The Malcolm Cross Country Invite was a big meet held at Branched Oak Lake on Sept. 21, with over 10 schools on both the boys and girls sides. One of those teams competing was Raymond Central.

The Mustangs’ only runner in girls race was Mady Ayres. She would end up getting 63rd in a time of 27:27.

Lincoln Christian won the meet on the girls side with 27 points and Milford took second with 59 points. Finishing with 95 points in seventh place was East Butler.

Landon Lubischer led Raymond Central in the boys race with a time of 19:50.04. Getting 62nd was Tavis Steele in a time of 20:58.97, and Cameron Shultz was 70th clocking a 21:32.61.

The final two runners for the Mustangs went back-to-back. They were Elijah Nacke in 95th running a 23:53.40 and Eli White in 96th who clocked a 23:53.70.

Milford won the team standings with 27 points and Lincoln Christian got second with 43 points. Getting 14th place were the Mustangs with 270 points.

Raymond Central will return to Branched Oak for the Lincoln Lutheran Invite on Sept. 30.

Reach The News at news@newswaverly.com.