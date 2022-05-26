Lubischer and Otto represent Mustangs at the Class B State Track Meet

OMAHA- The Raymond Central track team took two athletes down to the Class B State Track Meet at Omaha Burke Stadium on May 18. They were Andrew Otto who competed in the triple jump and Madelyn Lubischer who was in the prelims of the 300 meter hurdles.

In the triple jump, Otto’s best jump out of his three was a 40-07.75. On his first attempt, he ended up going 40-00.50 and went 39-05.25 on his last attempt.

This ended up getting Otto 21st place overall. Winning the event was Carsen Staehr of Aurora who finished with a mark of 46-06.

In the 300 meter hurdles, Lubischer ran a 56.29 in heat three. That was good enough to get her 24th place overall.

Winning the gold was Kailynn Gubbels of Arlington who ran a 45.13. Posting a 46.61 and taking the silver was Emma Dutton of McCook.

Sidney was the team champion on the boy’s side for Class B with 66 points scored and taking the gold for the girls was Elkhorn North who ran away with first scoring 79.5 points.