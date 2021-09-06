LPSNRD budget holds line on property taxes

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors has approved a $33.8 million fiscal year 2022 budget.

The approval on Thursday, followed public hearings and other opportunities for public input since June. The budget’s property tax requirement is the same as in the last two fiscal years, $10,156,870, despite a slight increase (less than 1%) in the total budget amount. With increased property valuations across the district’s six-county area, the tax levy of $0.027224 per $100 of actual valuation, is 9.33% lower than in Fiscal Year 2021.

“The Board approved a budget that continues our commitment to flood management, conservation, recreation, and education, without a property tax increase,” LPSNRD Treasurer Bob Andersen said.