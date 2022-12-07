LPNNRD to launch $22 million flood reduction project

WAHOO — The potential of flooding is a concern that lives in the back of many landowners’ minds. But thanks to assistance from the Nebraska Legislature, residents in a significant portion of Saunders County can soon expect flood risks to go way down.

Earlier this year, the Legislature’s STAR WARS Committee — which stands for Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability Special Committee — approved $22 million to the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District to build flood reduction structures in the Upper Wahoo Creek Watershed.

The STAR WARS Committee formed in summer 2021 and has distributed millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds to water projects throughout the state. Its flagship project at the moment is the potential 4,000-acre lake that is proposed between Lincoln and Omaha.

When the 10 planned flood reduction structures are completed, flood risks within a portion of the Wahoo Creek Watershed — stretching from land southwest of Wahoo to southeast of Prague — could decrease by as much as 34%, according to LPNNRD’s general manager Eric Gottschalk.

“Everyone downstream of these structures will see a benefit,” Gottschalk said. “To me, that’s a fairly large impact.”

Plans call for 10 permanent pools built on streams that drain into Wahoo Creek, including Dunlap Creek, Miller Branch Creek and the North Fork Wahoo Creek. Wahoo Creek flows into Salt Creek near Ashland and empties into the Platte River. Gottschalk said the pools, built with embankments and emergency spillways, will span from 40 acres on the low end to about 170 acres at the largest site.

In the past several weeks, LPNNRD received final approval from the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service for the project’s plans.

Gottschalk said flooding in Wahoo Creek has been a concern of LPNNRD’s for years, but the watershed has had to wait its turn for flood reduction behind other projects in the NRD’s footprint, which reaches west from Ashland to Newman Grove.

The Wahoo Creek Watershed project’s origins date back to the early 1990s, when a study identified the sites that could lead to improved flood reduction. But the project was shelved due to lack of funding.

Gottschalk said the NRD began seriously looking at the project again in 2016. They received federal funding to update the previous study and selected the first three sites that the district would tackle first.

In late 2021, though, Gottschalk testified before the STAR WARS Committee at a meeting at Mahoney State Park and detailed the full Wahoo Creek Watershed plan.

“I explained that with these funds, we can ensure the protection that will be provided by these structures years ahead of time, and future damages can hopefully be reduced or eliminated that may not have been reduced or eliminated if we had not gotten these funds,” Gottschalk said.

He said he thinks a major component in the committee’s decision to award the NRD $22 million was that the project could be started in the near future.

“The question they were asking all of us was, ‘If you got your funds, how soon could you use them?’” Gottschalk said. He said the committee preferred not to disperse money and have it stored for years while studies and surveys took place.

“Our board members have to be praised for the foresight,” he said. “We had this plan ready to go, and we were as close as we were because these were our intentions and our priorities. I think that made a big difference when it came to those state funds being available.”

Without that money, Gottschalk estimates the project would take between 12 and 15 years. Instead, he hopes the flood reduction structures can be completed by the end of 2026. He said the structures will have a lifespan of about 50 years, and their useful life can be elongated by mitigating sediment runoff into the pools.

Engineering firm Olsson is finalizing its designs of the structures, and Gottschalk said the next steps will be to receive federal permitting and negotiate land rights.

He said the LPNNRD’s plan is to allow property owners to retain control of the land, and none of the sites will be opened for recreational purposes. All of the NRD’s maintenance on the sites will be done through easements, he said.

Early conversations with landowners have gone well, Gottschalk said.

“Talking to several of them, they feel a responsibility to help control flooding throughout the watershed, and they feel that what they’re allowing us to do on their property not only helps them downstream, but it helps helps hundreds of landowners and potentially thousands of individuals when it comes to communities and future damage,” he said.

Gottschalk said the earliest that construction could begin is summer 2024.