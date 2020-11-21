LPNNRD board hears updates, reviews request

WAHOO – During the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District Board of Directors monthly meeting on Nov. 9, the board reviewed a request from Saunders County Sanitary and Improvement District 8 about a second financial request for repairs.
The most recent request asked LPNNRD to cost-share on an $800,000 road raise on the levee as part of a flood risk reduction project. If approved, LPNNRD will cost-share 50%, or $400,000 of the expect.
In this request, SID 8 also expressed the need for help paying for damages from the 2019 floods. FEMA and NEMA were able to pay 87.5% of the $1,096,000 cost. SID 8 is asking LPNNRD for aid with paying the remaining 12.5%, or a portion of $137,000.
Since this is a newer request and both projects are near completion, LPNNRD Assistant Manager Tom Mountford reported that while the board needs more information, it could be approved by the next board meeting on Dec. 14.
LPNNRD is currently still paying off money contributed to SID 8 from a bank stabilization project prior to the 2019 floods. Mountford said this project LPNNRD has paid $225,000 of $300,000.
The board also heard updates on several different ongoing projects including the Clear Creek Levee, Cottonwood 21-A Spillway and Colon’s water system.
Mountford said that the Clear Creek Levee repairs have all been completed, LPNNRD is just waiting on its approval. What the board has been working on now in regards to the Clearly Creek Levee has been an operation and maintenance agreement between LPNNRD, the Army National Guard at Camp Ashland and Lower Platte South Natural Resource District.
This agreement was interrupted by the 2019 floods, Mountford said, but now that those damage repairs are complete the three entities plan to finalize and approve the agreement by the end of this year.
Mountford also said representatives from LPNNRD met with the Natural Resources Conservation Service a few weeks to inspect the Cottonwood 21-A Emergency Spillway near Malmo. Since the nearby dam structure is older, the state requires a few different updates to the dam in order to protect Malmo.
If a major flood were to occur, Mountford said it could overflow into this emergency spillway thus affecting the road and Malmo. LPNNRD has also been working aggressively with Saunders County engineers from Mainelli Wagner Associates to implement a plan to update the structure. Mountford said they are still waiting on a cost estimate from Mainelli Wagner Associates, but expects some sort of cost-sharing from federal funding.
During monthly water testing conducted by LPNNRD, the September coliform test for Colon’s water system came back positive, which means there was bacteria in the system. Wahoo Water Department will be chlorinating the system during the first two weeks of November.
Mountford said this should prevent any possible, immediate future positives.
In other action, the board approved the renewal of a contract with Olsson to continue inspecting its waters, sediments and soils passing along embankments and wells.
The board will next meet on Monday, Dec. 14.
