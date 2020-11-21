LPNNRD board hears updates, reviews request

WAHOO – During the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District Board of Directors monthly meeting on Nov. 9, the board reviewed a request from Saunders County Sanitary and Improvement District 8 about a second financial request for repairs.

The most recent request asked LPNNRD to cost-share on an $800,000 road raise on the levee as part of a flood risk reduction project. If approved, LPNNRD will cost-share 50%, or $400,000 of the expect.

In this request, SID 8 also expressed the need for help paying for damages from the 2019 floods. FEMA and NEMA were able to pay 87.5% of the $1,096,000 cost. SID 8 is asking LPNNRD for aid with paying the remaining 12.5%, or a portion of $137,000.

Since this is a newer request and both projects are near completion, LPNNRD Assistant Manager Tom Mountford reported that while the board needs more information, it could be approved by the next board meeting on Dec. 14.

LPNNRD is currently still paying off money contributed to SID 8 from a bank stabilization project prior to the 2019 floods. Mountford said this project LPNNRD has paid $225,000 of $300,000.

The board also heard updates on several different ongoing projects including the Clear Creek Levee, Cottonwood 21-A Spillway and Colon’s water system.