Lower Platte South NRD reviews draft budget

LINCOLN – The first draft of the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District’s (LPSNRD) Fiscal Year 2022 Budget emphasizes continuation of LPSNRD’s replacement of aging infrastructure, protecting groundwater and improving the quality of surface water throughout the district.
The LPSNRD Board of Directors reviewed the budget draft at its June 16 monthly meeting. The draft budget does not include an increase in tax revenue. The $33.5 million in planned expenditures includes these major projects and programs:
- Antelope Creek 40th – Scott Ave. ($2.1 million)
- Surface Water Quality Conservation cost-share with landowners ($1.9 million)
- Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project ($1.6 million)
- Salt Creek Levees Major/O&M ($1.5 million)
- Upper Salt 3-A Watershed Rehabilitation ($1.4 million)
- Groundwater Management ($1.1 million)
- Homestead Trail bridges & bank stabilization ($900,000)
- Antelope Creek Drainage pipe rehabilitation ($700,000)
- Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch ($650,000)
- Salt Creek Resiliency ($600,000)
- Community Assistance Programs ($440,000)
The initial draft of the budget is available at LPSNRD.org. Expenditures and revenues will be updated at the end of the fiscal year (June 30). The next draft budget will be considered for tentative LPSNRD board approval in July. Final approval of the budget is expected in August and public input is encouraged throughout the budget process.
Remaining opportunities for public input including the following.
- Email comments to mmascoe@lpsnrd.org.
- Wednesday, July 21, 7 p.m. board of directors meeting and tentative budget approval
- Wednesday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m. public hearing on budget
- Thursday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. board of directors meeting and budget approval
Public comments on the budget will be taken at all of these meetings, along with written comments, but the earlier the board of directors receives input, the better. Written comments may be submitted at the meetings or emailed to mmascoe@lpsnrd.org.
In other business, the board:
- Amended an interlocal agreement with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Railroad Transportation and Safety District (RTSD) to extend the agreement and provide the NRD additional funding for the Rosa Parks Way Trail Project ($122,000)
- Approved extending for three years an agreement with the Nebraska Land Trust for providing services assisting with conservation easement planning, particularly along the Platte River bluffs ($30,000/year)
- Approved an agreement with the Salidago Conservancy for open space and recreation area assistance including real estate transactions, funding opportunities and community outreach ($20,000/year)
- Approved contract modifications with FYRA Engineering for two Salt Creek Levee repair projects ($23,000)
- Approved an agreement for professional services with FYRA Engineering for the Upper Salt Watershed Dam 4-A Spillway Rehabilitation Project, near Highway 77 and Sprague Road ($16,160)
- Approved modifications to a construction contract for the rehabilitation of Oak Middle Watershed Dam 82-B, northwest of Garland, with Goes Construction of Talmage ($85,858)
- Approved a Resolution of Censure concerning comments made by Director Aldridge to an NRD employee.
The next meeting of the LPSNRD Board of Directors will be on Wednesday, July 21, at 7 p.m. Monitor LPSNRD.org for information related to public access of the meeting.