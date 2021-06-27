Lower Platte South NRD reviews draft budget

- Salt Creek Resiliency ($600,000)

- Community Assistance Programs ($440,000)

The initial draft of the budget is available at LPSNRD.org. Expenditures and revenues will be updated at the end of the fiscal year (June 30). The next draft budget will be considered for tentative LPSNRD board approval in July. Final approval of the budget is expected in August and public input is encouraged throughout the budget process.

Remaining opportunities for public input including the following.

- Email comments to mmascoe@lpsnrd.org.

- Wednesday, July 21, 7 p.m. board of directors meeting and tentative budget approval

- Wednesday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m. public hearing on budget

- Thursday, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. board of directors meeting and budget approval

Public comments on the budget will be taken at all of these meetings, along with written comments, but the earlier the board of directors receives input, the better. Written comments may be submitted at the meetings or emailed to mmascoe@lpsnrd.org.

In other business, the board: