Lourdes no match for Neumann on New Year’s Eve

WAHOO – In a battle on New Year’s Eve in Wahoo, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team took down Nebraska City Lourdes 58-38. The Cavaliers shot lights out from the field at 46% and also made 36% from three.

From the get go, Nicole Blum hit two three-pointers to give Neumann an 8-0 advantage. The Knights eventually found the scoreboard, but still trailed the Cavaliers 18-12 heading to the second.

Blum remained hot from behind the arc to start the quarter with a pair of treys that extended Neumann’s edge to 10 points. Tough defense from Kinslee Bosak resulted in a pair of layups that gave the Cavaliers a 31-16 lead.

Another basket from Kinslee Bosak and a three in the corner from Caitlin McGuigan pushed Neumann’s advantage out to 40-23 at the break.

The Cavalier offense was slowed down in the second half by Lourdes. Despite this, Neumann still outscored the Knights 10-9 in the third and 8-6 in the fourth as they pulled out a 20-point win.

On the glass, Lourdes pulled down 28 rebounds compared to 25 for the Cavaliers. A big factor in the game was Neumann’s 11 steals compared to only giving the ball away four times themselves.

Leading the Cavaliers with 17 points and five assists was Kinslee Bosak and Jill Johnson scored 14 points, had seven rebounds and two assists. Also in doubles figures with 12 points on four three pointers was Blum and McGuigan put up seven.

Neumann’s next game was a road contest at Class C-2 No. 2 West Point Guardian Angels on Jan. 5. A 17-9 first quarter by the Bluejays helped them build a lead they never relinquished in a 43-36 loss for the Cavaliers.

Points off turnovers played a huge part in the contest. GACC scored 17 points that way while Neumann only had three.

The Cavaliers shot 30% from the field, 25% from three and 67% at the free throw line. They also pulled down 35 rebounds and had six steals and assists.

Kinslee Bosak reached double digits with 12 points and AJ Bosak had seven. Both scoring six points were Bridget Whitney and Johnson while Blum had four.

Two days later, Neumann returned home to take on another rated opponent in Class C-1 No. 8 Columbus Scotus. A furious 15-9 scoring run in the fourth by the Cavaliers wasn’t enough as they dropped a heartbreaker to the Shamrocks 41-40.

Late in the contest, Neumann led 39-36 after a fast break layup by McGuigan. The Shamrocks responded to this by going on a 5-1 scoring run to pull out a victory from the grasp of defeat.

The three-point line was not the Cavaliers’ friend as they only made 14% for the game. They were much better at the free throw line where they made 73% of their attempts.

Blum was the only player in double figures for Neumann with 10 points. Not far behind her were Kinslee and AJ Bosak with nine points and Johnson scored eight.

The Cavaliers looked to get back in the win column against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home on Jan. 10. They also play at Omaha Concordia at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.