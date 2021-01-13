Looking back as 2020 comes to end

The Yutan Board of Education reopened the district to option enrollment students during the Dec. 14 meeting. The district had closed enrollment to students outside of the district at the beginning of the school year because of the pandemic.

Members of the Mead School Board got an in-depth look at the plans for the new gymnasium, weight room and locker room addition at the Dec. 14 meeting.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Ceresco Days and put a stop to plans for a Christmas celebration in the village. Ceresco Days committee members had planned to have Santa visits, carolers and other activities on the weekend before Christmas until the pandemic changed their plans.

Volunteers with the VFW Christmas Drive delivered food and toys to 125 families, including 220 kids, on Dec. 19. A total of $24,090 was donated during the drive.

The Valparaiso Village Board discussed issues with the village’s public library during a Dec. 8 meeting.

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Dec. 21 that the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in the era by the end of the week.