Longhorns too much for Wildcats in loss on the road

Dorchester- Offensive issues for the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team led to a 50-23 loss on the road at Dorchester on Dec. 21. Too many second-chance points for the Longhorns played a big difference in the game as well.

“We allowed too many second-chance points tonight,” Cedar Bluffs girls coach Brian Dunker said. “When opponents get extra possessions it typically doesn’t benefit us. We need to be more physical and be more consistent in boxing out.”

It didn’t take long for Dorchester to exert their dominance in the first quarter. They outscored the Wildcats 12-5 in the first frame.

Cedar Bluffs was able to pick up their offensive production to seven points in the second. Unfortunately, their defense wasn’t able to hold up against the Longhorns, as they gave up 15 points which were the most points given up in any quarter.

Heading into halftime, Dorchester was up on the Wildcats 27-12.

Things didn’t get any better for Cedar Bluffs in the second half. They were outscored 13-6 in the third quarter and then 10-5 in the fourth.