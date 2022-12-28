Longhorns shut down Cedar Bluffs girls

CEDAR BLUFFS – Offensive woes spelled trouble for the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team in a 52-11 loss to Dorchester at home on Dec. 20. The Wildcats ended up shooting 19% from the field and 14% from the line which played dividends in their fifth loss of the year.

“We did not execute well tonight and their interior game is strong,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Brian Dunker said. “We need to get tougher and need to focus on getting better each time we step on the court.”

In the first half, Cedar Bluffs was limited to just four points overall. On the other end, the Longhorns scored 29 points and were up by 25 points at the half.

Things didn’t change in the second half with Dorchester outscoring the Wildcats 23-7 on their way to picking up a 41-point victory.

Katie Kiefer scored five points, pulled down two rebounds and had one assist to lead Cedar Bluffs. Coming up with four points, six rebounds and one assist was Maddie Thomas.

Rounding out the scoring was Andrea Daniswara with two points, one rebound and one steal.

This week the Wildcats are taking part in the East Butler Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and 30. They will take on Friend in the first round of the tournament on Dec. 29.