OSCEOLA – In a low scoring battle, the Mead girls basketball team came up with a 22-8 victory over St. Edward in the bunny bracket game of the D2-3 Subdistrict at Osceola on Feb. 13. With offense hard to come by, the defense for the Raiders stepped up with 13 steals and two blocks.

“Our defensive energy was high right from the start of the game, which made it tough for St. Edward to find shots,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. Our season hasn’t went as well as we hoped but these ladies show up every day, practice or game, ready to get to work and last night’s game showed the fight they have in them.”

Early on in the contest, it was 3-1 in favor of Mead with little time remaining in first quarter. At the buzzer, Janie Munter fired up a three that she banked in to help put the Raiders up 6-1.

Another four points were put up by Mead in the second as their lead grew to 10-3 at halftime.

Munter continued to carry the Raiders in the third with a trey. On top of that triple, Mead scored four more points and entered the final frame in front 17-5.

In the fourth quarter, the Raiders kept their advantage at double digits after outscoring the Beavers 5-3.

Putting Mead on her back with 20 points, five rebounds and one steal was Janie Munter. She finished at 45% from two and 14% from three point range in the game.

“Janie Munter continues to be as good of a leader as a coach can ask for,” Havelka said. “Janie does it on both ends of the court night in and night out. She leaves everything she has on the court every game.”

Scoring the only other points for the Raiders in the game was Eva Georgoulopoulos with two points.

The next night, Mead was back in action against the top-seed Osceola. The Raiders battled hard in the first half but ended up falling 57-29 to the Bulldogs in the end.

Trailing 10-4 in the first, Munter hit a three to pull Mead within one possession. Another bucket by Osceola put the Bulldogs up 12-7 heading to the second.

A pair of three-pointers from Munter helped the Raiders erase their deficit and take a 15-14 lead. It wouldn’t last with Osceola going on a 7-1 run to end the half.

Going into the break it was the Bulldogs with a 21-15 advantage.

Mead tried to mount another comeback in the third with two three pointers from Georgoulopoulos and Munter. Unfortunately, the offense for Osceola hit its stride with a game high 23 points as they extended their edge to 44-23.

In the last quarter, Osceola ended on a 13-6 scoring run and increased their lead to 28 points in the end.

Munter had her third straight 20-point game with 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Scoring four points was Georgoulopoulos and both Addison O’Brien and Kailey Strait finished with two.

The Raiders end the season with a record of 3-21.

“First off, I am extremely proud of this team and their effort all season long,” Havelka said. “It’s easy to continue to play hard when you’re winning, but to do so in a tough season says a lot about these girls.”