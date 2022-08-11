Local seniors compete one last time in All-Star game

WAHOO- Seven local seniors got the opportunity to suit up one last time for their American Legion teams in the Kiwanis Baseball All-Star Classic at Sam Crawford Field on August 6. The players selected were Conner Kreikemeier, Travis Nelson, and Collin Bouc of the Valparaiso seniors for the Red Team, Carter Washburn, and Levi Kennedy of the Ashland seniors for the Blue Team, and Joe Herrera and Joseph Klein of the Wahoo seniors for the Blue Team.

In the end, it was the Red Team who came out on top in the contest over the Blue Team by a final of 7-4.

Early in the game, it was the Red Team who struck first in the contest with three runs in the first inning. They tried to tack on more runs in the fourth, but Joe Herrera was able to make sure that didn’t happen with a great leaping catch at second base with two outs.

The Red Team eventually did break through again in the top of the fifth with two more runs. An error on a hit from Tyler Grote of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley allowed Gaven Dunse of Malcolm to get home and then Cooper Eberling of Wymore was knocked in on a hit back to the pitcher by Aiden Graves of Wood River.

Collin Bouc helped push the Red Team’s lead out to 7-0 in the bottom of the sixth when he came around to score on a single.

The seven run lead would remain the same up until the top of the ninth when the Blue Team got four runs.

Nolan Reed of Minden took the mound for the Red Team in the ninth. He ended up walking two batters and gave up an infield hit that loaded the bases.

The next batter up was Washburn who came up with a hit back to the pitcher. This drove in Pierce Branting of Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg and made it 7-1.

Herrera knocked in the next run Mick Hoatson of S-O-S with a hit into a double play that cut it a five run game.

With the score 7-3, Colin Wingard of S-O-S was next up for the Blue Team. He was able to knock Reed out of the game with a towering homer to right field and cut the deficit to three.

After Reed was removed from the game, the Red team got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Winning the Most Valuable Player of the game for the Blue Team was Wingard of S-O-S and Eberling of Wymore won that honor for the Red Team.

Earlier in the day, there was a hitting challenge that all the players took part in. Winning that award was Luke Broderick of Mount Michael Benedictine.