Local riders qualify for national equestrian competition in Texas

WAVERLY – Waverly Middle School eighth grader Elizabeth Funk and Waverly High School freshman Taylor Root will both be competing in the 2021 Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) Nationals June 28 through July 1 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Funk, of Waverly, qualified individually after placing first in future intermediate horsemanship during the IEA Region 7 competition on April 18 outside of Manhattan, Kan. Root, of Walton, received first and third place in team competition which went toward the team’s overall qualification for nationals in the varsity intermediate reining category.
Root and her teammates junior Helene Keiser of Gothenburg, freshman Caraline Higgins of Crete and freshman Makenna Coe of Crete will be competing as a team at nationals.
Both Funk and Root are members of the Big Red Elite Equestrian Club out of Cornerstone Stables in Hickman. Led by Coach Kelsey Ebke, this is the team’s first year in existence, therefore its first year headed to nationals.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Ebke said. “I mean we kind of didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into when we started. We’ve just gotten such good girls and I’m just lucky that I’ve had so many supportive parents to help me get it started.”
Funk said the win was exciting for her.
“I almost shed a couple tears of happiness,” she said.
Root said she also felt the high school team win was exciting and great for the team, but they’ve set the bar pretty high by qualifying for nationals in the club’s first year.
“I feel like there’s kind of a lot of pressure almost because you know we’re the first ones,” Root said.
Established in fall 2020, the club has 17 members from throughout the area between the middle school and high school teams. Ebke is also a 4-H leader of the Tails N’ Trails 4-H Club which was how she knew Root and Funk prior to the inauguration of the club.
As Funk, Root and other members of the high school team prepare for nationals, the riders will work with a different horse each practice. Root said they do this because in the national competition, each rider is randomly assigned a horse.
“For the horsemanship (competition), you really kind of want to focus on your riding position so it’s really beneficial to do that with the different varieties of horses that we have on our team,” Root said.
Ebke said the team has access to and practices on nine to 10 different horses. While this is a challenge, Root said it was a good opportunity because at nationals they will be competing on top level horses which will make them better competitors.
Along with competing on top level horses, Root said she looks forward to competing in Will Rogers Stadium at Fort Worth. Funk looks forward to meeting new people and riding new courses.
Ebke said Big Red Elite is ranked 13th in the nation right now. Between this high rating and heading to nationals, the young team has a bright future.
“We’ll just have the girls work harder,” Ebke said. “They’re really having a fun time with it and are really growing a lot so I think that the culture is just a really positive thing.”