Local riders qualify for national equestrian competition in Texas

“I almost shed a couple tears of happiness,” she said.

Root said she also felt the high school team win was exciting and great for the team, but they’ve set the bar pretty high by qualifying for nationals in the club’s first year.

“I feel like there’s kind of a lot of pressure almost because you know we’re the first ones,” Root said.

Established in fall 2020, the club has 17 members from throughout the area between the middle school and high school teams. Ebke is also a 4-H leader of the Tails N’ Trails 4-H Club which was how she knew Root and Funk prior to the inauguration of the club.

As Funk, Root and other members of the high school team prepare for nationals, the riders will work with a different horse each practice. Root said they do this because in the national competition, each rider is randomly assigned a horse.

“For the horsemanship (competition), you really kind of want to focus on your riding position so it’s really beneficial to do that with the different varieties of horses that we have on our team,” Root said.