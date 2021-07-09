Local players chosen for NCA All-Star contests

LINCOLN – The popular Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star games fell victim to the pandemic last year and were canceled for the first time in five decades.
The games will return this July starting with the 41st annual NCA All-Star Girls’ Basketball Game at Lincoln North Star High School on Monday, July 26.
The 52nd annual boys game will follow at 8 p.m. on July 26 and will feature a pair of area players.
Yutan standout Brady Timm will conclude his summer all-star game circuit with the contest at North Star High School.
Timm will play for Blue team and Millard North Coach Tim Cannon
The 5-10 point guard finished up an epic four-year run on the court for the Chieftains. In his four years Yutan won 96 games and finished with two runner-up and two third-place finishes at the state tournament.
Last year, the Chieftains lost to Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-2 state championship game.
Timm averaged 20.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season for Yutan and also went over 1,000 points scored in his career.
Joining Timm on the Blue team will be 2021 Wahoo graduate Trevor Kasischke.
Kasischke will be playing for Hastings College next winter, a year after leading the Wahoo Warriors to an 18-7 record last season.
He averaged nearly 19 points a game last season and added 4.5 rebounds and three steals every night.
Kasischke shot nearly 50% from the field and 40% from behind the 3-point line.
The next night, on July 27, the top volleyball players in the state will get a chance to showcase their talents in a 6 p.m. contest at Lincoln North Star.
Wahoo graduate Kelsie Sears will play in the 37th annual NCA girls’ volleyball match after capping a tremendous career for the Warriors.
Sears was a key member of the Warriors historic 35-0 state championship team a season ago.
She finished with 287 kills, 328 digs and led the team with 64 ace serves.
Sears will play for Lincoln Christian Coach Vikki Power and the Blue team.
The 16th annual NCA All-Star softball contest will be played on Wednesday, July 28 at UNL’s Bowlin Field.
Wahoo graduate Aja Henderson will play in the all-star contest while suiting up for Seward Coach Rich Eber and the Blue team.
Henderson turned in a record-breaking senior season last year for the 23-11 Warriors.
She hit leadoff for Coach Trina Christen and put up incredible numbers.
She set a new school record after sending 14 balls over the fence. She scored a team-best 48 runs, drove in 34 runs and stole nine bases while slugging .890.
