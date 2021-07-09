Local players chosen for NCA All-Star contests

LINCOLN – The popular Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star games fell victim to the pandemic last year and were canceled for the first time in five decades.

The games will return this July starting with the 41st annual NCA All-Star Girls’ Basketball Game at Lincoln North Star High School on Monday, July 26.

The 52nd annual boys game will follow at 8 p.m. on July 26 and will feature a pair of area players.

Yutan standout Brady Timm will conclude his summer all-star game circuit with the contest at North Star High School.

Timm will play for Blue team and Millard North Coach Tim Cannon

The 5-10 point guard finished up an epic four-year run on the court for the Chieftains. In his four years Yutan won 96 games and finished with two runner-up and two third-place finishes at the state tournament.

Last year, the Chieftains lost to Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-2 state championship game.

Timm averaged 20.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season for Yutan and also went over 1,000 points scored in his career.

Joining Timm on the Blue team will be 2021 Wahoo graduate Trevor Kasischke.