Local man uses building skills to create small barn

CERESCO – Bob Suchy knows his way around building homes.
The 85-year-old has about 50 years of experience building homes in the Ceresco area. So when he was asked to build a barn for neighbor of 31 years and good friend Mark Rezac, it wasn’t going to be a problem.
It wasn’t just any barn, however.
The estimated four-foot-by-three-foot barn will hold the beloved toy tractors and farm equipment that belong to Rezac’s almost-four-year-old grandson Ryker Rahe.
Ryker received the gift during a birthday party at the home of Suchy and his wife Martha on Aug. 28, a few days ahead of his fourth birthday on Sept. 2. Rezac and his wife Elizabeth, Ryker and his mother Micaela and other family friends were in attendance at the Suchy household to present the red barn to the youngster.
Ryker strolled in that morning, first giving his grandpa a hug and then starting to peek under the grey sheet hiding his present. He was nothing but smiles when he realized what it was.
When the time came, Ryker slowly slipped the sheet off and revealed the toy barn. He joyfully climbed up on the table and was directed to open up the barn via the roof where a colorfully wrapped present was hidden. Inside, was the newest addition to his tractor collection.
Along with the Husker-red barn, Ryker was also gifted a new John Deere tractor and matching baler. And his reaction was priceless.
Ryker asked his grandfather for a new barn to store his ag-themed toys about six months ago. The tot is enamored with all forms of ag, and could spend the entire day sitting in the buddy seat of Rezac’s tractor and not miss a beat.
“He’s bright eyed and bushy tailed the whole time,” Rezac said.
Knowing Suchy had recently had major heart surgery, Rezac thought that he would be the man for the job.
After dropping his sketches in the mud on the way there, Rezac pitched the idea to Suchy while he was ribbing him for the muddy notes. Suchy agreed heartily. Rezac then got lumber for Suchy and he got to work.
After completing the carpentry, Rezac helped put the finishing touches on the small barn.
“We were just having a grand time,” Rezac said. “I guess that was part of the reason why we decided to go with Bob, because like I said, Bob was looking for something to do.”
While the barn was something that the Rezacs and the Suchys bonded over, Rezac hopes it’s an item that stays in the family for generations to come.
“I hope he cherishes the barn,” Ryker’s grandfather said. “I’m really hoping that it becomes a family heirloom.”
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.