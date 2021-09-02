Local man uses building skills to create small barn

Along with the Husker-red barn, Ryker was also gifted a new John Deere tractor and matching baler. And his reaction was priceless.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ryker asked his grandfather for a new barn to store his ag-themed toys about six months ago. The tot is enamored with all forms of ag, and could spend the entire day sitting in the buddy seat of Rezac’s tractor and not miss a beat.

“He’s bright eyed and bushy tailed the whole time,” Rezac said.

Knowing Suchy had recently had major heart surgery, Rezac thought that he would be the man for the job.

After dropping his sketches in the mud on the way there, Rezac pitched the idea to Suchy while he was ribbing him for the muddy notes. Suchy agreed heartily. Rezac then got lumber for Suchy and he got to work.

After completing the carpentry, Rezac helped put the finishing touches on the small barn.

“We were just having a grand time,” Rezac said. “I guess that was part of the reason why we decided to go with Bob, because like I said, Bob was looking for something to do.”