Local libraries reintroduce programming

Lawver said that it is likely some of these events will be outside depending on how many patrons sign up.

“We do want to try to be cautious,” Lawver said. “We don›t want to go crazy and just say, ‘Oh you know everything›s fine.’ and do whatever we want. I think it›s definitely getting better and better than last year.”

To the east of Wahoo sit the public libraries in Mead and Yutan. Mead Library Director Kylie Dorner said she is most looking forward to hearing some noise, which might be an odd thing to hear from a librarian.

“From children reading aloud to each other with buddy reading to building LEGO or wooden crafts to playing in the garden out back, to adults catching up at coffee hour on Tuesday morning,” Dorner said. “Libraries are often quiet spaces, but they shouldn’t always be.”

The Mead Public Library was able to open its doors again in July 2020 after being closed since March. On Feb. 9, the library was able to host story time again and since then has had one program on March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day. The library will continue to have craft kits for children to pick up.