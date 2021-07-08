Local group raises over $20,000 for Davey park upgrades

Verkamp said the goal is likely to change when they get updated bids for some of the upgrades they’d like to make.

“Now that we know how fundraising’s going and kind of how excited the community is with the growth of this new park, we might be exploring some different options on some different things,” Verkamp said.

Some of the upgrades they have discussed include a new basketball court, play structure and merry-go-round. They have also considered changing the ground cover, but the decision has not been finalized and could result in an added expense.

They estimate some of the equipment has been around since the 1960s when Davey had a kindergarten through eighth grade school before becoming a part of the Raymond Central Public Schools District.

The committee is currently selling Davey t-shirts in green, blue and black that can also come as sweatshirts. For those interested in donating this way, t-shirts are $20 and sweatshirts are $30 and can be ordered by emailing davey.ne.park@gmail.com or messaging the Davey Park Renovation Facebook page.