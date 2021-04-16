Local boutique owners collaborate for upcoming shopping event

WAHOO – On Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., local boutique owners will be kicking off the second, biannual “Boutique Hop” that features several different rural-area boutiques.
In preparation for this year’s event, several of the owners just returned from the Dallas and Las Vegas Market with the latest spring styles being added to their storefronts. Emily Novak of Good Life Boutique in Wahoo revealed some of the new spring trends we can expect to see:
“Fashion is so fun because it is always changing! Spring 2021 is full of beautiful pastel colors like yellows, lavenders and blues. Matching sets are super popular - both casual and dressy, bodysuits are taking over, and skinny jeans are being replaced by mom jeans and wide-leg pants,” she said.
There will be several in-store incentives the day of the event; local singer and musician, Johnny Rod, will be playing at the Good Life Boutique from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bohemian Alps Collective, a local agency is coordinating the event and is working with owners of the boutiques to create a road-trip-style shopping experience. Owner and Creative Director Hannah VanDerslice encourages shoppers to support these local, female-owned boutiques by attending the event:
“When planning and directing events like this, building up the small-town communities by branding, collaborating and selecting specific local businesses becomes key in creating the intended aesthetic and vibe; everything from the videographer for the launch video, graphic designer, music, food…we’re intentionally choosing to invest in our own people, aka: our small-town communities’ greatest assets for future growth in the right direction,” said VanDerslice.
One of the main incentives for shoppers to visit each boutique is that every in-store purchase earns them an entry into that boutique’s featured prize basket drawing. The owners of Vintage Cork in Valparaiso invite shoppers to end their night at a social hour that will take place at 6 p.m. at Vintage Cork since they will be staying open later to host the live drawing and wrap up the event.
Tammie Holley recommends, “Start early with coffee and plan your route in advance in order to hit all the stops. The drawing is a wonderful opportunity to meet local boutique owners and end your Saturday with friends and other shoppers.”
The other boutiques involved include Rivalry Apparel Headquarters, D’s Boutique and Husband’s Approval, all in Wahoo.
Kimberly Forbes of Husband’s Approval in Wahoo shared, “…We are excited for you to attend the Spring Boutique Hop, one of our most anticipated events of the year! This day will be filled with a variety of specials, raffles, good times and more! Don’t miss it!”
Contact VanDerslice at hannah@bohemianalpsco.com.