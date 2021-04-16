Local boutique owners collaborate for upcoming shopping event

WAHOO – On Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., local boutique owners will be kicking off the second, biannual “Boutique Hop” that features several different rural-area boutiques.

In preparation for this year’s event, several of the owners just returned from the Dallas and Las Vegas Market with the latest spring styles being added to their storefronts. Emily Novak of Good Life Boutique in Wahoo revealed some of the new spring trends we can expect to see:

“Fashion is so fun because it is always changing! Spring 2021 is full of beautiful pastel colors like yellows, lavenders and blues. Matching sets are super popular - both casual and dressy, bodysuits are taking over, and skinny jeans are being replaced by mom jeans and wide-leg pants,” she said.

There will be several in-store incentives the day of the event; local singer and musician, Johnny Rod, will be playing at the Good Life Boutique from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bohemian Alps Collective, a local agency is coordinating the event and is working with owners of the boutiques to create a road-trip-style shopping experience. Owner and Creative Director Hannah VanDerslice encourages shoppers to support these local, female-owned boutiques by attending the event: