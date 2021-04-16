LL-RC loses first match

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central girls soccer team lost for the first time this season when then were dealt a 1-0 setback at home against Omaha Mercy on April 8.

Prior to playing the Monarchs LL-RC was able to pull out a thrilling shootout victory over Columbus Scotus at home on April 6.

LL-RC scored three times in the shootout period to edge the Rocks 3-2.

Juniors Sierra Springer and Shanae Bergt and sophomore Jamison Wahl paced the team in the shootout.

Senior keeper Addi Ernstmeyer was solid in goal all night and earned the win after stopping nine Shamrock shots.

Two nights later, on a cold and wet night in Lincoln, Omaha Mercy was able to score the match’s only goal in the first half and then was able to hang on for the 1-0 victory.

LL-RC got eight shots on goal, but was unable to convert on any of them and as a result was dealt their first loss of the year.

Ernstmeyer stopped nine shots, but was the hard-luck loser in net for RC-LL.