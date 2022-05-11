LL/RC headed back to State for the second straight year

LINCOLN- For the second straight year, the Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team will be playing in the Class B State Soccer Tournament. They accomplished this feat by knocking off Elkhorn 2-1 in overtime during the Class B-7 District Final on May 7 at Lincoln Lutheran.

“Certainly one of our goals was to get back there,” LL/RC Head Coach Dave Gosselin said. “The seniors on the Lutheran side of things have been to the state tournament in volleyball, basketball, and now soccer. So they are used to that sort of venue. Collectively as a group we battled and got our way back in.”

After falling behind 1-0 after the first half, the Warriors responded with a goal early in the second half. It came off the foot of Shanae Bergt, which moved her goal total up to ten for the season.

“We got down and I thought we were playing reasonably well,” Gosselin said. “I told the girls, now we just need to keep digging down and playing hard. We were able to score a goal relatively early in the second half, and our defense bent, but did not break. I think that is one of the key things when you get into these championship moments, is being able to defend. We did a pretty good job of that on Saturday.”

In overtime, the game remained tied after one half of play. Up until that point, the Antlers had done a good job shutting down the Warriors top scorer Sierra Springer.

Eventually, she got her shot at scoring late in the contest and didn’t miss. Jamison Wahl was able to win the ball on the right side of the goal box from an Elkhorn defender and then crossed it across to Springer on the other side who booted it in.

Recording the other assist in the victory was MacKenzie Derowitsch. Sophie Wohlgemuth earned the win in the goal box and had nine saves.

Earlier in the week, LL/RC took on Beatrice in the first round of the B-6 Subdistrict Tournament on May 2. They were able to cruise by the Orangeman by a score of 6-0.

The main goal scorer in the victory was Springer who found the back of the net four times. Scoring once and also coming up with an assist was Bergt, while Wahl also had one assist.

Finishing with a shutout and getting one save was Wohlgemuth.

The Warriors weren’t able to put together the same performance when they took on Class B No.2 Norris for the Subdistrict title on May 3. The Titans scored once in the first half and twice in the second half in a 3-0 win.

Scoring two goals for Norris was Clare Macklin and Grace Kohler found the back of the net once. Raegan Holle and Jamison Wahl split time in the goal box for LL/RC in the defeat.

Heading into the Class B State Tournament the Warriors are the No. 7 seed in Class B. They take on Norris for the third time on the year in the first round at 5:30 p.m. on May 11 at Creighton Universities Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

“Norris is a quality team,” Gossin said. “When you get to this point in the season, previous games don’t count. We have to try and do what we have done in two of the last three games in this contest.”