LL-RC girls soccer team notches two more wins

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central girls soccer team started their week with another dominating shutout victory over Schuyler on April 13 in Schuyler.

LL-RC scored five goals in the first half and tacked on two more in the second half while rolling to the 7-0 win.

They improved to 7-1 on the season with the win.

Junior Shanae Bergt and sophomore Jamison Wahl scored two goals apiece to lead the offensive charge for the visitors.

Junior Sierra Springer, freshman Sage Nelson and sophomore McKenzie Derowitsch added goals against the Warriors.

Sophomore Elsa Meyer dished out the team’s lone assist.

Keepers Adi Ernstmeyer, sophomore Aleyna Cuttlers and freshman Sophie Wohlgemuth all played goalie for LL-RC.

LL-RC returned to action on Saturday in Lincoln when they played host to Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.

LL-RC scored two goals in the first half and then put the game on ice with five more in the second half.