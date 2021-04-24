LL-RC girls soccer team notches two more wins

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central girls soccer team started their week with another dominating shutout victory over Schuyler on April 13 in Schuyler.
LL-RC scored five goals in the first half and tacked on two more in the second half while rolling to the 7-0 win.
They improved to 7-1 on the season with the win.
Junior Shanae Bergt and sophomore Jamison Wahl scored two goals apiece to lead the offensive charge for the visitors.
Junior Sierra Springer, freshman Sage Nelson and sophomore McKenzie Derowitsch added goals against the Warriors.
Sophomore Elsa Meyer dished out the team’s lone assist.
Keepers Adi Ernstmeyer, sophomore Aleyna Cuttlers and freshman Sophie Wohlgemuth all played goalie for LL-RC.
LL-RC returned to action on Saturday in Lincoln when they played host to Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.
LL-RC scored two goals in the first half and then put the game on ice with five more in the second half.
Wahl finished with a hat trick for the Warriors, giving her 11 goals on the season.
Freshman Kaitlyn Hamilton, Bergt, Adi Ernstmeyer and sophomore Elise Huscher also added goals for the home team.
Bergt, sophomore Jordan Ernstmeyer and junior Raegan Holle handed out assists.
The Warriors got 43 shots on goal against the Knights.
Wohlgemuth, Cuttlers and Ernstmeyer all combined to earn the shutout win.