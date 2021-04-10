Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central still undefeated

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team is off to a perfect 5-0 start through five matches this season.

LL/RC has only given up one goal this season in five matches and has scored 29 goals of their own during their perfect 5-0 start.

Junior Sierra Springer has the season off to a fantastic start and leads the team with 12 goals. She scored four goals in a 6-0 win over Concordia on March 22 and added five more in a recent 8-0 victory over Seward.

Sophomore Teammate Jamison Wahl has scored six goals and has also dished out a pair of assists.

Senior keeper Addi Ernstmeyer has been solid in goal all season starting all five matches and winning them all. She has 11 saves on the season, including seven in a 4-0 season-opening victory over Platteview on March 20.

LL/RC played on Tuesday against Columbus Scotus. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.