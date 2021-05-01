Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central soccer team stays hot

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central soccer team scored nine first half goals and cruised to a 10-0 shutout victory at home against the Auburn Bulldogs on a cold and windy night on April 19.

Nine different players scored goals for the home team including senior Lauren Stull who finished with two and led the home team with four points.

Freshman Jenna Luebbe, junior Shanae Bergt, freshman Sage Nelson, freshman Sophie Wohlgemuth, sophomore Elsie Huscher, Sophomore Elsa Meyer, sophomore Jordan Ernstmeyer and senior Addi Ernstmeyer also got the ball into the net for the home team against the Bulldogs.

Addi Ernstmeyer and sophomore Aleyna Cuttlers combined on the shutout win in goal.

LL-RC returned to action on a sunny Saturday afternoon against the top-ranked team in Class B, the Norris Titans in Hickman.

RC-LL lost for just the second time of the season after they were shutout 3-0 by the Titans.

The loss dropped the RC-LL record to 9-2 on the season.

The Titans scored all three goals in the second half.

Ernstmeyer was tagged with the loss in goal, despite turning away 13 Norris shot attempts.