Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central role into districts on a high point

LINCOLN- With districts right around the corner, the Class B No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls’ soccer team was able to grab some momentum in their final regular season game of the year against Ralston in a 5-0 victory on April 28 at home.

The first goal of the contest came from senior Shanae Bergt. It was on a kick from around 30 yards out and just got by the outstretched hands of the Ram’s goalie.

A few minutes later Jamison Wahl dribbled the ball deep into the right corner. She passed it off to Eliese Schwinck who controlled the pass well and put it in the back of the net.

Up 2-0, the Warriors were able to push their lead to 3-0. Once again, LL/RC was able to get the ball deep into Ralston territory and got a shot attempt. The initial shot was blocked by the Rams goalie, but then Katelynn Haresty was able to gain control of the ball in the goal box and score.

In the second half, LL/RC opened things up with another nice cross into the middle. Putting the pass into the back of the net was Wahl.

The final goal of the game came from one of the Warrior’s top goal sorcerers in Sierra Springer. From the top of the goal box, Springer was able to put up a line drive shot that hit the Ram’s goalie in the hand and snuck into the back of the net.

Wahl finished with two assists in the match and Jenna Luebbe and Springer both had one assist. Splitting 40 minutes apiece in the goal box and picking up a shutout were Sophie Wohlgemuth and Aleyna Cuttlers.

The Warriors are the second seed in the B-6 Subdistrict at Norris and played Beatrice on May 2. The final was set for May 3 between the winner of LL/RC and Beatrice and Class B No. 2 Norris and Seward.