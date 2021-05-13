Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central girls win district final

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central girls soccer team split a pair of matches at the Class B-6 Sub-District Tournament at Norris High School last week.

LL-RC started the tournament with a convincing 6-1 win over Beatrice in the semifinals on May 3.

LL-RC scored three goals in the first half and added three more in the second half while pulling away for the easy win.

Five different players scored goals, including sophomore Jamison Wahl. Two of her attempts found the back of the net giving her 15 goals this season.

Seniors Lauren Stull, Addi Ernstmeyer and juniors Sierra Springer and Shanae Bergt also added goals against Beatrice.

Ernstmeyer started in goal and earned her seventh win of the season in net for LL-RC.

The win put them into the sub-district finals against second-ranked and undefeated Norris on May 5.

Norris scored a first half goal and made it stand up in the 1-0 victory over LL-RC.

The Titan defense was extremely tough and Springer was the only LL-RC player to get off a shot on goal.