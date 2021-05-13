Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central girls win district final

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central girls soccer team split a pair of matches at the Class B-6 Sub-District Tournament at Norris High School last week.
LL-RC started the tournament with a convincing 6-1 win over Beatrice in the semifinals on May 3.
LL-RC scored three goals in the first half and added three more in the second half while pulling away for the easy win.
Five different players scored goals, including sophomore Jamison Wahl. Two of her attempts found the back of the net giving her 15 goals this season.
Seniors Lauren Stull, Addi Ernstmeyer and juniors Sierra Springer and Shanae Bergt also added goals against Beatrice.
Ernstmeyer started in goal and earned her seventh win of the season in net for LL-RC.
The win put them into the sub-district finals against second-ranked and undefeated Norris on May 5.
Norris scored a first half goal and made it stand up in the 1-0 victory over LL-RC.
The Titan defense was extremely tough and Springer was the only LL-RC player to get off a shot on goal.
Norris fired 14 shots at Ernstmeyer and she responded well by turning away 13 of them.
Despite the loss, based on their strong performance this season LL-RC was able to advance into the Class B District Final round where they played host to Columbus Lakeview on Saturday morning in Lincoln.
LL-RC controlled the match from the opening whistle and rolled to a 6-0 state-tournament-clinching victory over Columbus Scotus.
The home squad scored five first half goals and many of the starters were able to take it easy in the second half.
Wahl led the offensive charge while scoring her 16th, 17th and 18th goals of the year. It was her second hat-trick of the season.
Springer, Bergt and sophomore Jordan Ernstmeyer also scored goals for LL-RC.
Adi Ernstmeyer and Aleyna Cuttlers combined to shutout the Vikings in net.
LL-RC will open state tournament play on May 15 against Columbus Scotus at 7 p.m. in Omaha.