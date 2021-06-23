Light team rolls to 93-70 victory

FREMONT – It comes down to making shots, even in an all-star game.

The “Light team” simply made more shots on Saturday night and as a result rolled to a 93-70 win over the “Dark team” in the 14th annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic played at the Wikert Event Center inside Midland University in Fremont.

The “Light team” built an early lead, led 46-31 at the half and rolled to the 23-point victory.

The “Light team” sank 10 3-pointers and shot 47 percent from the field. Compared to the “Dark team” which shot 32 percent from the floor and made just 6-of-33 from behind the 3-point line.

Five players scored in double-figures for the “Light team” including Cierra Kluthe of North Bend Central who led all scorers with 23 points.

Pender’s Ashley Ostrand added 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Wahoo graduate Kelsie Sears, playing for her high school coach Linda Walker, shot the ball extremely well while chipping in 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Former Warrior Toni Greenfield battled foul trouble all night, but still scored five points and pulled down seven rebounds.