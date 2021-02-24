Lierman, Ohnoutka lead Cavs in Omaha

WAHOO – It was quite a weekend for Bishop Neumann sophomore Cade Lierman.

The Cav sophomore qualified for the state meet last season as a freshman, but was unable to come away with a win.

On Friday, Lierman scored a pair of victories over Carson Wood of Boone Central and Jose Escandon of Gibbon to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.

Lierman met up with Aquinas Catholic junior Jakob Kavan in the semi’s and was edged by the narrowest of margins (2-1 decision).

He was able to bounce back with two more wins on Saturday, including a fall over Escandon in the 113-pound bronze medal matchup.

Lierman finished his sophomore season with a record of 15-6. He will take 42 career wins into his junior season next year.

Sophomore teammate Aaron Ohnoutka also medaled on Saturday ending up fifth while wrestling at 120.

Ohnoutka, runner-up last season at 106, finished with a record of 3-2 at this year’s state championships.

He was denied a spot in the 120-pound final when he was defeated 2-0 by Kaleb Baker of St. Paul in Saturday’s semifinal round.

The Cav sophomore