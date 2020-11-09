 Skip to main content
Library offers new program
Library offers new program

WAHOO – The Wahoo Public Library can now offer educational and entertainment content to library patrons via their electronic devices.

Youth Services Coordinator Carrie Trutna said on Sept. 22 the library launched Infobase, a program that provides thousands of television shows, documentaries, videos and other content from networks like Public Broadcasting System (PBS), HBO, BBC and more for adults and children.

These programs can be shown at the library, Trutna said, but the most popular way to view them is at home on a personal electronic device like a computer, tablet or smartphone.

To access Infobase, you must have a library card from the Wahoo Public Library. The website is wwwinfobase.com.

There are more than 37,000 full-length videos in the collection, and over 300,000 clips. New content is added continually and the website is user-friendly.

“It’s pretty easy to get into,” Trutna said.

For more information, contact the library at 402-443-3871.

