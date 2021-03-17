Library issues result in criminal investigation

VALPARAISO – It’s been just shy of two months since the Valparaiso Public Library was initially closed to the public by village officials on Jan. 27 for an audit by the state.
It’s been about three months since Village of Valparaiso Board of Trustees Board Member Mike Blazek made a motion that did not carry to suspend the library’s access to village money until the full Amazon receipts can be provided during the Dec. 8 meeting, creating an uproar of rumors and disparity in the village.
The subject of receipts from the library has been on the village board’s agenda for about 10 months and highlighted several issues that have recently been revealed since the library’s closure.
The library audit has resulted in a criminal investigation, a new library board has been established, a potential recall petition is in the works and a lengthy letter to the Attorney General’s Office was sent to the village board for response. And the Board Chairperson Jim Rezac was almost removed from his position as chairperson of the village board.
During the March 9 board meeting, the library audit was addressed and it was announced that the audit had been completed, but was still in draft form waiting for a response from the village board. However, as a result of this audit, there is currently a criminal investigation being conducted and the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating, Blazek said.
“To be quite honest, it (the library) was a crime scene,” Blazek said.
A new library board was also established during this meeting because Blazek informed the board and the public back in January that all library board members’ terms expired in December 2019 as they were not specifically named when re-appointments were made in 2019 and 2020.
During a special meeting on Feb. 23, the village board approved an ordinance to expand the geographic boundaries for a library board member from residing within town to a five-mile radius. They also nominated village board members Beverly Bartek and Jeff Draper to be in charge of the library board interview process and provide recommendations to the village board.
After the village board voted, Rezac announced that Jill Tran, Julie Mueller and Kim Turnwall will all hold four-year terms on the library board and Kerrie Trutina and Jennifer Potter will hold two year terms.
“We have a library board in place now so we can hopefully get the library open which would make life a lot easier,” Board Member Dan Holmes said.
Because of the investigation, Blazek estimated that the library won’t be open for at least a few weeks after the March 9 meeting.
The village board also discussed receiving help from Jovan Lausterer of Bromm Lindahl Freeman-Caddy and Lausterer law firm out of Wahoo to respond to the Attorney General letter. The village board held a special meeting Tuesday to prepare a response to the Attorney General which is due back by March 22. Results of the special meeting will be published online and in next week’s newspaper.
During the March 9 meeting, the village board also discussed a letter written by community member Kay Maresh citing 10 complaints against the village board, including several potential violations of state statutes as well as issues with Blazek.
Some of those potential violations are related to how the village board takes action, discusses village business through texts, emails or social media and the posting of agendas. Maresh also provided meeting minutes from 2020 that exhibit some of these issues.
Before reading through, Blazek asked the board if any of the other members had spoken with Maresh about any of the information included. All board members said no.
Blazek explained that he and the board are not conducting village business through emails or text messages, but just general communication. In Maresh’s letter, she said that she had spoken with a board member about this issue.
“Mike Blazek initiated text messages and electronic communications with other board members discussing village business and wanting to get them on the same page before a board meeting. I only know this because a board member was concerned this violated the open meeting laws,” she wrote.
Maresh said the board member reached out because they knew Maresh was familiar with open meeting laws because of her time on a school board. Maresh is also an attorney and an assistant professor of practice in accountancy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
It was soon revealed that Rezac had contacted Maresh with the purpose of asking about emails and texts because at the time he didn’t think it was right. The audience had many questions for Rezac because they wanted to know why he didn’t talk to Blazek or discuss it with the village attorney.
Also on the agenda was reconsideration of village board officers. Blazek made a motion to remove Rezac as chairperson of the village board and select a new chairperson. Blazek cited his contact with Maresh and walking out on the library closure decision during the Jan. 27 meeting as well as other reasons.
After Bartek seconded the motion, Blazek encouraged Rezac to explain himself.
“What’s there to say,” Rezac said. The Waverly News reached out to Rezac after the meeting and he responded, “No comment.”
Holmes told Blazek he felt this might be a response to the recall petition that has been started against Blazek. Blazek denied the accusation.
“This has nothing to do with retaliation,” Blazek said. “This has to do with integrity. This has to do with how this village has been run and managed for a long time.
Blazek and Bartek voted to remove Rezac, while Jeff Draper and Holmes voted no. Rezac abstained, creating a tie vote. The motion did not carry.