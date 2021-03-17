Library issues result in criminal investigation

VALPARAISO – It’s been just shy of two months since the Valparaiso Public Library was initially closed to the public by village officials on Jan. 27 for an audit by the state.

It’s been about three months since Village of Valparaiso Board of Trustees Board Member Mike Blazek made a motion that did not carry to suspend the library’s access to village money until the full Amazon receipts can be provided during the Dec. 8 meeting, creating an uproar of rumors and disparity in the village.

The subject of receipts from the library has been on the village board’s agenda for about 10 months and highlighted several issues that have recently been revealed since the library’s closure.

The library audit has resulted in a criminal investigation, a new library board has been established, a potential recall petition is in the works and a lengthy letter to the Attorney General’s Office was sent to the village board for response. And the Board Chairperson Jim Rezac was almost removed from his position as chairperson of the village board.