Library Christmas store opens

“We’re not going to sell something if it’s not working,” said Assistant Librarian Janet Maly.

Lawver is always in awe of the Christmas items that people donate.

“We have had beautiful stuff donated through the years,” she said.

But she’s even more impressed by the new items Maly fashions from the donated pieces. A former employee of a local greenhouse, Maly’s creates centerpieces and other original decorations from greenery, pine cones, ornaments and other bits and bobs.

“She kind of jazzes them up and we sell them,” said Lawver.

The unveiling of Maly’s many unique creations was on Monday, as the sale opened. Until then, they were kept under wraps from curious library patrons and early shoppers.

The library staff and volunteers feel that they are providing a much-needed service to people who can’t travel out of Wahoo to buy Christmas decorations or gifts for loved ones.

“There’s a large group in the community who can’t afford to or can’t get out of town,” Lawver said.