Leu powers Wahoo to Trailblazer Conference Title

WAHOO – When the stage was the biggest, Sammy Leu shined the brightest as the Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo girls basketball team knocked off Class C-1 No. 8 Malcolm 41-35 at home in the Trailblazer Conference final on Jan. 28. The senior for the Warriors had 20 points and nailed several clutch shots at the end of the game.

“That’s what makes Sammy so special,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “Everybody knows she is a good shooter and a good scorer, but her anticipation skills on defense and then to be able to finish on the runouts is top notch. It’s what makes her a great player.”

In the early going, it was Leu who knocked down a three to kick off the scoring in the contest. That was followed up by treys from Ella Lacey and Teagan Watts that put Wahoo up 9-2.

Malcolm fought back with a 7-0 run and tied the game up in the late stages of the quarter. Leu capped off the first with a jumper in the lane that gave the Warriors an 11-9 advantage.

Scoring was at a minimum for Wahoo in the second with six points. They came off a layup in transition from Autumn Iversen, a three from Lacey and one free throw from Leu.

On the other end, the Clippers put up eight points which tied the game at 17 apiece at halftime.

The three balls powered the Warriors in the third. Finishing the frame with two triples was Leu and Lacey added another.

A 13-9 scoring run by Wahoo in the quarter put them ahead 30-26 with eight minutes left to play.

In the opening minutes of the fourth, the Warriors found themselves at the line on more than one occasion. The team’s inability to make both shots when at the charity strike left the door open for the Clippers, who tied the game at 32.

When it seemed like the momentum was going Malcolm’s way, Wahoo stole it right back with a three from Leu that made it a four-point game. On the Clippers’ next possession, Leu stole the ball and made a layup to push the Warriors’ edge to six at 38-32.

With little time remaining all that was left to do for Malcolm was foul. Three made free throws from Wahoo solidified a six-point win and the program’s second Trailblazer title.

On top of scoring 20 points, Leu had three rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block. Putting up 11 points was Lacey and both Autumn Iversen and Watts had three.

Two days prior on Jan. 26, the Warriors reached the conference championship by defeating Platteview 51-36 at home.

The Trojans came out strong, in the first with a 14-12 scoring run. Wahoo didn’t panic and responded with 11 points while holding Platteview to just four.

Heading into halftime, the Warriors enjoyed a 23-18 lead.

Wahoo continued to build on the momentum they gained in the second with 12 points in the third. A three from Leu up top increased the Warriors’ advantage out to 35-26 with one quarter remaining.

The best was saved for last by Wahoo as they finished with a game-high 16 in the fourth. This helped them secure a convincing 15-point victory.

Scoring 17 points for the Warriors was Leu and Iversen finished with 13. Sarah Kolterman had 10 points and Sidney Smart finished with nine.

Wahoo plays at Elkhorn at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3. They return home to take on Class B No. 3 Beatrice at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.