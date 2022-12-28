Letters to the Editor

Perivallon Group Statement on AltEnWe’ll get right to the point. The AltEn disaster in Mead continues to unfold, not in a positive way. Dec. 13 comments by EPA’s Region 7 Director of Enforcement and Compliance reflect grave concerns about the manner in which NDEE is managing remediation of the site. EPA’s acknowledgement that one lagoon holding chemically contaminated wastewater has leaked its contents into groundwater is a stunning admission of failure and begs the question: what is the plan for controlling spread of the plume and cleaning up the aquifer?

EPA’s concerns about the lack of specificity in the Remedial Action Plan are warranted. These include the fact that scientific assessments (and established risk benchmarks) are conducted on individual compounds and do not evaluate the human health and environmental risks related to chronic exposure to multiple compounds at varying concentrations or the interactions of metabolites. At least 13 pesticides are present in AltEn’s treated water that has been applied to farms around Saunders County this year – literally a chemical soup of neurotoxins linked to long-term brain and reproductive diseases as well as birth defects. Pesticide residues have been found in urine and blood samples provided by residents of the area. The same residues have been detected in several residences. Also at risk are military personnel assigned to the National Guard installation adjacent to the plant. Have the Mead schools been tested for residues? Children are particularly vulnerable to long-term effects of pesticide exposure, diseases that may not manifest until puberty or beyond.

Given these unknowns, a conservative and proactive approach to the cleanup is essential. The seed companies are pushing back on NDEE because its recommendations are “too costly.” Based on previous experience, it is likely NDEE will abandon best practice standards rather than require the seed companies to comply. We believe it is time for the AltEn site to be listed for SuperFund designation, which would unlock federal CERCLA funds to support the remediation as well as necessary enforcement mechanisms. There is no time to waste.

Perivallon Group,

Al Davis (Lincoln), Janece Mollhoff (Ashland), Leesa Zalesky (Wahoo), David Corbin (Omaha), Ken Winston (Lincoln), Tom Genung (Hastings), John Schalles (Omaha)