Lemke and Blue squad win NCA All-Star Match

LINCOLN- Before starting the next chapter of her journey at Hastings College this fall, Brianna Lemke competed one last time for Mead in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Match at Lincoln North Star on July 26. Lemke was a member of the Blue Team who ended up beating the Red Team in five sets 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 18-25, and 15-7.

“It was fun getting to play with all of them,” Lemke said. “This experience was just amazing to get to be a part of.”

In the first set, it was the Blue Team who jumped out to a 2-0 lead on an ace from Madi Woodin of Elkhorn South. It became tied at 6-6 when Kealy Kiviniemi of Bellevue West picked up a kill for the Red Team.

With the score 18-17 in favor of the Blue squad, they were able to go on a 7-1 run to end the set and pick up the win. Closing the set out with a kill for the Blue Team was Adeline Kirkegaard of Hastings St. Cecilia.

In the second set, the Red Team found themselves trailing 19-17 to the Blue Team. A few points later, the Red Team tied the game up at 23 with a kill from Brenna Schmidt of Elmwood-Murdock.

Kya Scott of Broken Bow kept the momentum going in the Red Team’s favor with a kill that helped them win the set by two points and tie the match up at one apiece.

It was another back-and-forth showdown in the third set between the two squads. This time around, the Blue Team didn’t want to be on the losing end and were able to beat the Red Team by two with a kill from Regan Haith of Lincoln Pius X.

With the match on the line in the fourth set, the Red Team raced out to a 6-1 edge on the Blue Team with back-to-back kills from Katelynn Oxley of Lincoln Lutheran and Shaylee Myers of Lincoln Southwest. They kept their foot on the pedal and ended up winning 25-18 to bring the match to a fifth set.

The score was 5-4 in favor of the Blue team in the fifth when they found the recipe to win the match as they went on a 10-3 run in the final 13 points of the match. Picking up the winning kill for the Blue Team was Haith.

Lemke played significant minutes for the Blue Team in the second set of the match and came up with several kills which helped them stick right with the Red Squad.

Next up for Lemke is Hasting College where she will play on the volleyball team. She was excited to represent Mead one last time on the court but is ready to see what is in store for her with the Broncos.

“I’m excited to go Hastings and get to know all of them,” Lemke said. “High school was a lot of fun, but I am excited for the next chapter.”