Leaving a Legacy: Maag set the bar for Waverly band, life

Bob and Joy had three children, Teresa being the youngest. Teresa and her older brothers Bob Jr. and Morris Maag all participated in Waverly band growing up with their father as their teacher. Joy recalled one year the three were all in the band when Teresa was a freshman, Morris was a sophomore and Bob Jr. was a senior.

Teresa remembers going to her father’s office after school back when the schools were all connected and the high school was what Waverly Intermediate School is now. She and her siblings would often ask for money to get snacks out of the vending machines.

“We kind of grew up hanging around school,” Teresa said.

All three graduated from Waverly High School and pursued teaching jobs. Teresa has taught fourth grade at Hamlow Elementary School for 31 years. Her brother Bob Jr. is currently the band director at the Shippensburg Senior High School in Shippensburg, Penn. and her brother Morris teaches math at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Ariz.

“He (Bob) was really proud of the fact that all three kids all became teachers,” Joy said.