WAVERLY — The City of Waverly has written agreements with a pair of local organizations governing the use of Lawson Park Field No. 1. But those two organizations — Waverly School District 145 and Waverly Legion Baseball — think they’re being thrown a curveball.

District 145 Superintendent Cory Worrell and Waverly Legion Baseball President Ryan Wiese appeared before the Waverly City Council at its March 14 meeting to express issues they have with the rental fee they’re charged for use of the main Lawson Park field while they spend time and money maintaining it. The field is used primarily for high school-level baseball games and practices.

Worrell began the discussion, saying school district staff put in “a lot of their own effort” to maintain the field each year. The district pays $5,700 annually to the city, per the terms of their interlocal agreement, which the school board approved at its Jan. 2 meeting.

The Legion and school district are obligated in large part to handle maintenance during their respective seasons, while the city handles maintenance in the offseason. The city will assume lawn mowing duties this year.

Worrell read through a list of other school districts and the amount they pay to municipalities to use their ballfields. Some schools, like Falls City, DC West and Nebraska City, pay nothing to rent fields, Worrell said. Others, he said, like Bennington, South Sioux City and Elkhorn, pay $5,000 or more.

Worrell said a per-home-game fee, which he said is employed between Wahoo Public Schools and the City of Wahoo at $75 per game, could be a good model to follow.

“The reason we’re bringing this up is that I feel like it’s a higher cost than what we should be paying,” Worrell said. “We’ve shared costs with you guys on many different things. But we still feel like we’re getting kind of hammered on this cost here, and we don’t feel like the cost justifies what we’re getting out of it.”

Worrell said the school district tries to be a “good partner” with the city, pointing to the cost the district shared with the city on a traffic study that took place at the intersection of Canongate and Amberly roads, as well as $16,000 on recent improvements to Field No. 1’s infield. He also said the district pays a $22,500 assessment fee to the city each year for the project that paved 134th Street from Amberly Road south to Interstate 80.

And he said it’s unfair that the city charges so much for the use of the Lawson Park field when the city uses school gyms for recreation activities at no cost.

“We’ve never charged the city a dime to use our facilities,” Worrell said.

Worrell was also frustrated when he said the city asked the school district to pay for a new scoreboard at Field No. 1.

The Legion, for their part, relies on parents, youth and private businesses to fund its operations, Wiese said, because Waverly is one of the few cities in Nebraska that does not have its own active Legion post.

“All of our money comes from player fees, gate fees and sponsorships, which are not guaranteed from year to year,” Wiese said.

He, too, said the amount of work the Legion program puts into Field No. 1 is not reciprocated by the city. He gave an example from 2021, when the program was set to host the Junior Legion state tournament.

“We wanted to represent the city very nicely on this field,” Wiese said. “And months before and during the season, the city field was nowhere close to hosting a state tournament.”

He said the Legion replaced the field’s backstop, cleaned up an “overgrown” infield and warning track, and had parents volunteering until the early hours of the morning in the week leading up to the tournament.

Other improvements the Legion made at the field that were unrelated to the tournament included the purchase of a new infield tarp, new sod, a batter’s eye behind center field and bullpens. Some items were donated, Wiese said.

“All this with really no help from the city,” Wiese said. “Without donations, it would have cost $15,000. About $5,000 to $7,500 was out of our pockets. We can’t afford that.”

Wiese said that unless maintenance duties are shared more evenly or the $5,800 rental fee the Legion pays to the city is reduced, the Legion program will struggle to continue. He said the Legion already charges its players $800 to play each season. The program has about 40 players, he said.

“We have the highest player fees, roughly, in the state of Nebraska,” Wiese said. “And I can’t raise the fees to keep up with (costs). I already have parents complaining about this.”

Mayor Bill Gerdes joined the discussion, first addressing Wiese’s concerns. He said when the city took on a project to improve Field No. 1’s infield, the city only approached the school district for assistance because of the work the Legion had contributed to the field.

“The school put in, (the city) put in, you guys had already put in. So that was kind of a wash in my mind,” Gerdes said.

Gerdes then told Worrell that the 134th Street assessment is charged to each property owner along the recently paved road, and similar assessments are charged to Waverly property owners whenever a gravel road is paved. As for the traffic study at the Canongate and Amberly intersection, Gerdes said the traffic issues stem from the school and that it’s reasonable that the city asked the district to pay for part of the traffic study.

“Bill, my point was we’ve been a good partner with the city,” Worrell told the mayor. “When you came to us and said, ‘Hey, would you be willing to spend halves on this,’ we said yes, we would.”

“And the city has been a good partner as well,” Gerdes said.

“Well, we’re asking you to be a little bit better partner,” Worrell said.

Regarding the city’s request that the school district pay for a new scoreboard, City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said it was a misunderstanding.

She said the city was in the process of replacing the field’s scoreboard after storms tore through Lawson Park last year, and she said she and Parks and Recreation Director Shayna Murrell understood that the school district was working on a fundraising campaign to replace the district’s scoreboards. Fisher said she directed Murrell to send an email asking if there had been any progress toward funding a new Lawson Park scoreboard.

“If that project was moving forward, I didn’t want to interrupt that project,” Fisher said. “There was no desire for anybody to pay for a scoreboard. So if that’s the way the message was conveyed, I apologize.”

Gerdes explained that maintenance costs on the field total more than $16,000 for the city each year.

Council Member Abbey Pascoe said other cities that charge organizations less to use their fields likely have maintenance costs similar to Waverly’s. She also said she uses the middle school gym every Wednesday for volleyball.

“It should be a partnership,” she said. “We partner with the school on different things, and I would hope that that would continue.”

Pascoe asked Wiese what he was hoping would come out of the discussions.

“I don’t really know what I’m asking. I’m asking to work together to figure something out,” he said.

Worrell said because the school district does not charge the city for use of its facilities, that the deal should be “zero for zero.”

“Or it should be a heck of a lot less than what we’re paying for, or we’re going to have to start charging the city to use our facilities,” Worrell said.

The discussion ended without the city coming to a new agreement with the Legion or the school district. Per the interlocal agreement, its terms are to be reviewed annually.