Lautenschlager earns a top five finish in Ashland

ASHLAND – The Bishop Neumann boys cross country team put a good performance together at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite held on Sept. 20. The Cavaliers were second in the team standings with 46 points and had four runners finished inside the top 15.

Leading Neumann was freshman Ben Lautenschlager who completed the course in 19:18.79 for fifth place. Taking 12th was Joey Ehrhorn who crossed the finish line in 19:33.66.

The next two runners David Hart and Zane Abler for the Cavaliers were neck and neck. They pushed each other to a top 15 finish, with Hart getting 14th by running a 19:48.18 and 15th was Abler in a time of 19:55.68.

Steve Quinn and Conner Specht were the fifth and sixth runners for Neumann. Getting 28th was Quinn in a time of 21:21.22 and 30th was Specht running a 21:37.45.

Cedar Bluffs had Jeremy Honeywell and Coday Clark who both competed. Honeywell finished 26th in a time of 21:10.16 and Clark got 37th and clocked a 22:45.57.

For the Wildcat girls both Katie Kiefer and Vanessa Marten competed in the junior varsity race. Kiefer was third in a time of 27:52.09 and Marten was fourth running a 31:13.34.