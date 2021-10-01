Lautenschlager earns a top five finish in Ashland

ASHLAND – The Bishop Neumann boys cross country team put a good performance together at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite held on Sept. 20. The Cavaliers were second in the team standings with 46 points and had four runners finished inside the top 15.
Leading Neumann was freshman Ben Lautenschlager who completed the course in 19:18.79 for fifth place. Taking 12th was Joey Ehrhorn who crossed the finish line in 19:33.66.
The next two runners David Hart and Zane Abler for the Cavaliers were neck and neck. They pushed each other to a top 15 finish, with Hart getting 14th by running a 19:48.18 and 15th was Abler in a time of 19:55.68.
Steve Quinn and Conner Specht were the fifth and sixth runners for Neumann. Getting 28th was Quinn in a time of 21:21.22 and 30th was Specht running a 21:37.45.
Cedar Bluffs had Jeremy Honeywell and Coday Clark who both competed. Honeywell finished 26th in a time of 21:10.16 and Clark got 37th and clocked a 22:45.57.
For the Wildcat girls both Katie Kiefer and Vanessa Marten competed in the junior varsity race. Kiefer was third in a time of 27:52.09 and Marten was fourth running a 31:13.34.
According to Cedar Bluffs Coach Greg Brousek he is proud of the effort his kids have put in during their first year. It’s a sport none of them have participated in before and they continue to improve each day.
“Considering this is our inaugural season, I am pleased with how each runner is improving their conditioning,” Brousek said. “They have been willing to participate in a sport that they have never seen before. Each practice and race have been a learning experience for them.”
Neumann had one girl compete in Ashland and it was Ava Jochum. She got 21st overall in a time of 26:58.92.
On Sept. 23 the Cavaliers traveled with their boys team to the North Bend Invite. There they got fifth with 89 points.
The only medalist for the Cavaliers was Lautenschlager in eighth with a time of 19:15.03. Coming in 19th was Ehrhorn in a time of 20:08.74 and getting 20th was Abler running a 20:09.10.
Ending up in 42nd place was the senior Specht in a time of 22:01.58 and Quinn came in 49th and ran a 22:38.91. Jackson Johnson was Neumann’s sixth runner and ran a 24:42.80.
Next week Cedar Bluffs is at the Boys Town Invite and Neumann is traveling to David City for the Aquinas Invite on Sept. 30.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.