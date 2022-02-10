Late surge pushes Chieftains past Louisville

YUTAN- It was a close game that came down to the wire, but the Class C-2 No. 10 Yutan girls basketball team was able to keep their win streak alive with a 48-36 win over Louisville at home on Feb. 1. It was the Chieftains second win over a pesky Lions squad in as many weeks.

Yutan had a great start to the game with 11 points in the first quarter. This helped them build an 11-4 lead at the end of the quarter.

In the second, Jade Lewis knocked down a corner three that put the Chieftains up 21-14. Yutan ended up scoring three more points extending the lead to 10 at the half.

Louisville put together their best quarter of the game in the third. They were able to outscore Yutan 12-5 and trimmed the Chieftains lead down to 29-26 going to the final frame.

Early on, it was a one-point game in the fourth at 29-28, when Heidi Krajicek hit a three. That lead was extended to 41-35 later on with a three from Haley Kube.

Yutan ended the game on a 10-1 scoring run which helped push them to their 11th win in a row. The Chieftains also had 10 steals compared to just four for the Lions in the contest.