Late surge pushes Chieftains past Louisville

YUTAN- It was a close game that came down to the wire, but the Class C-2 No. 10 Yutan girls basketball team was able to keep their win streak alive with a 48-36 win over Louisville at home on Feb. 1. It was the Chieftains second win over a pesky Lions squad in as many weeks.
Yutan had a great start to the game with 11 points in the first quarter. This helped them build an 11-4 lead at the end of the quarter.
In the second, Jade Lewis knocked down a corner three that put the Chieftains up 21-14. Yutan ended up scoring three more points extending the lead to 10 at the half.
Louisville put together their best quarter of the game in the third. They were able to outscore Yutan 12-5 and trimmed the Chieftains lead down to 29-26 going to the final frame.
Early on, it was a one-point game in the fourth at 29-28, when Heidi Krajicek hit a three. That lead was extended to 41-35 later on with a three from Haley Kube.
Yutan ended the game on a 10-1 scoring run which helped push them to their 11th win in a row. The Chieftains also had 10 steals compared to just four for the Lions in the contest.
Scoring 20 points with three rebounds and three steals was Kube. Laycee Josoff had 11 points and three rebounds, Maura Tichota and Ellie Lloyd scored four points, and Krajicek, Lewis, and Maycee Hays had three points.
Later in the week on Feb. 4, Yutan had a matchup with Class C-1 No. 9 Syracuse who they defeated for the Capitol Conference Title less than a week prior. With home court advantage, the Rockets couldn’t be stopped and ended up defeating the Chieftains 46-25.
It was a low-scoring first quarter between the two squads. Coming out on top, was Syracuse with a late basket 8-5.
Kube tied the game up at eight to begin the second with a made three-pointer. From there, the Rockets went on a 12-4 run and increased the Chieftains deficit to 20-12.
The offensive struggles continued for Yutan in the second half with three points in the third and 13 points total. Syracuse dropped in another 26 points in the third and fourth quarter, which increased their lead to 21 points.
The only player in double figures for the Chieftains was Kube with 10 points. Tichota had seven points, Lewis dropped in three, both Hays and Josoff scored two, and Lloyd finished with one point.
Yutan played Bishop Neumann at home on Feb. 8. Their final regular season game is at home against Wakefield at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.