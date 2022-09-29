Late rally propels Wahoo over upset minded Falcons

DONIPHAN- In a game that went down to the wire, the Class B No. 1 Wahoo Softball Team was able to pull out a thrilling 6-5 victory over Freeman on Sept. 20 at the Grand Island Central Catholic Triangular. On two separate occasions, the Warriors had to come from behind to pull off the win.

“I loved the resiliency our team showed in that game,” Wahoo Head Coach Katrina Christen said. “We struggled to get any hits strung together, but they stayed with it and never gave up. They never got down and kept saying this is where we just need to stay together and have fun.”

In the bottom of the third, Wahoo put up the first run of the contest with a single by Jaiden Swanson to left field that knocked in Autumn Iversen.

The Falcons jumped in front with two runs in the top of the sixth. They added another run in the seventh to go up 3-1 and put the Warriors on their heels going into their last at-bat.

With one out in the seventh, Iversen doubled to center to give Wahoo a baserunner. She came around to score when Harper Hancock singled to left field.

Two batters later, Jaiden Swanson stepped in with two outs. On the first pitch of the at-bat, she sent a ball to center for a double that scored Hancock and tied the game at three.

Freeman didn’t back down in the top of the eighth with two runs knocked in with a pair of singles.

Down 5-3 in their turn at-bat, Wahoo drove in courtesy runner Lanta Hitz from third with a single by Lilly Harris back to the pitcher.

The bases became loaded for the Warriors when Maddie Snyder reached on an error on a hit to second base and then Iversen was intentionally walked. Next up was Hancock, who singled to first scoring Harris and Snyder and sending Wahoo off with a walk off victory.

Leading the team with two hits and three runs batted in was Harper Hancock. Finishing with three hits and two RBIs was Swanson and Harris added two hits and had one RBI.

Pitching 7.2 innings with two earned runs given up and 11 strikeouts was Swanson. In relief, Iversen came on for 0.1 innings and had one strikeout.

The Warriors second game of the triangular was against GICC. They took advantage of five errors committed by the Crusaders in a 6-1 victory.

Wahoo got their first run of the contest in the top of the first. Hancock reached base on an error at first and then came around to score when Swanson singled on a line drive to left field.

Five more runs were put up by the Warriors in the fifth and the sixth inning. They came in on a double and triple by Smart and Swanson in the fifth and then a two run homer off the bat of Iversen to left field in the sixth.

Getting at least one hit and two RBIs were Swanson, Iversen and Smart. On the mound, Iversen went seven innings, gave up one earned run and had 10 strikeouts.

On Sept. 22, Wahoo traveled to Springfield to take on Platteview. The Trojans couldn’t keep the Warriors bats at bay giving up 21 hits in a 17-0 loss in four innings.

Pacing Wahoo with three hits and four RBIs was Ava Dunlap and Swanson had two hits and three runs batted in. Earning one hit and two RBIs was Lanta Hitz and BlakeHitz, Kassidy Beavers, Ava Lausterer, Smart and Hanock all had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Starting the game was Swanson who gave up no earned runs and had four strikeouts. In relief, Beavers went two innings, gave up no earned runs and rung up one batter.

Saturday, Sept. 24 was Trailblazer Conference Tournament day. In the Semifinals, the top seeded Warriors were matched up with Nebraska City who they had previously beaten 8-0 back on Sept. 8 at home.

This time around, Wahoo increased their margin of victory out to 12 runs with a 13-1 win in just three innings. In the game, the Warriors scored five runs in both the first and second and then three in the third.

Finishing with multiple hits and three RBIs were Harris and Smart. Hancock had one hit and two runs batted in and Lausterer and Swanson both had at least one hit and one RBI.

Swanson pitched all three innings, gave up just one hit and struck out six batters.

In the title game, Wahoo found themselves in unfamiliar territory against Class B No. 2 Beatrice. The Orangemen limited the Warriors to just three hits and were able to earn a 2-0 shutout.

Both the runs for Beatrice came in the bottom of the fourth on a single to center and then a fly out to center.

Iversen pitched all six innings in the game giving up two earned runs. She also struck out six Orangemen batters.

This week Wahoo played Class B No. 7 Norris on Sept. 26 at home. They were at Arlington on Sept. 27 and then play at Omaha Gross Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 to close out the regular season.