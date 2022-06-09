Late rally helps junior Blues knock off Sprinfield

SPRINGFIELD- With a big deficit in front of them, the Wahoo Medicine Man junior Blues were able to rally and beat Springfield on the road on May 31 by a final of 8-5.

It was Springfield who would jump out to the early lead going up 4-0. In the top of the fourth, Wahoo scored one run on a single from Alex Borchers on a line drive to center.

With a 5-1 deficit going into the sixth, the juniors knew they needed to make something happen in order to make a comeback a reality.

They did just that by drawing two walks and then an error loaded the bases. Another walk issued by Springfield made the score 5-2.

With one out, Eli Johnston was able to hit a sacrifice fly to center scoring one and then two batters later, Nolan Van Slyke hit a single to left field driving in two and tying the contest.

The game remained tied at five apiece after seven innings.

In the top of the eighth, the juniors put themselves in scoring position with a single from Jesse Stebbing to center, and then Carson Sabatka reached base after being hit by a pitch. Similar to the sixth, Van Slyke came up big again, this time with a double that drove in two runs and gave Wahoo their first lead of the game at 7-5.

One more run came across the plate when Isaiah Nagle grounded out to third which scored Van Slyke.

Finishing with one run scored, two hits, and four RBIs was Van Slyke. Johnston, Nagle, and Borchers all drove in one run during the contest.

Starting the game on the mound was Van Slyke, who went three innings, gave up four earned runs, and had three strikeouts. In relief, Stebbing went one inning with no runs given up and two strikeouts and Barrett Nelson pitched four innings with no runs allowed and nine strikeouts.

Later on, in the week, the juniors participated in the Lincoln Northeast Tournament on June 3 and 4. They ended up going 1-2 as they beat Lincoln Southeast 9-1 and then lost to Bennington 12-4 and Lincoln Southwest 14-3.

Against Lincoln Southeast, the Blues used a six run second inning to win by eight runs.

Trailing 1-0, Borchers was walked and then Bo Osmera reached base with a single to left field. Two passed balls allowed both Borchers and Osmera to get home and put Wahoo up 2-1.

A hit by pitch scored another run for the juniors and then Isaiah Nagle tripled to left field driving in three more and increasing the lead up to 6-1.

Going to the bottom of the fifth the score remained the same between the two squads. In order to end the game after five, Wahoo still needed three runs.

After getting walked, Borchers was able to steal around to third base. A dropped third strike by the Knights allowed him to score and put the Blues in front by six.

That play was followed by a walk, a single from Jake Scanlon, and then a walk from Blake Maxon. Another walk and then an error scored the last two runs for the Blues as they capped an eight run rule in five innings.

Nagle had one hit in the game and drove in three RBIs. Coming up with one RBI was Jesse Stebbing, Sabatka, Malina, and Madden.

Giving up no earned runs with four strikeouts in five innings of work on the mound was Stebbing.

To start the tournament off Wahoo took on Bennington. The Badgers were able to get the better of the Blues with a strong bottom of the sixth where they scored five runs.

Wahoo’s highest scoring inning of the contest came in the third where they scored two runs. They also ended up platting one run in the fourth and the sixth innings.

Sabatka, Johnston, Malina, and Osmera all had one RBI in the loss.

Pitching five innings with four earned runs given up and two strikeouts was Sabatka. In relief, Osmera failed to record an out and gave up five earned runs.

In the Blue’s second game on Friday; they struggled to get their offense going as they ended up losing by eleven runs to Lincoln Southwest. They were able to score one run in the third and two in the fifth but had a bad fourth in the field where they gave up seven runs.

Coming up with two RBIs and one hit in the loss was Sabatka, while Borchers had one RBI.

Pitching 1.2 innings with six earned runs allowed was Malina and Madden pitched 2.1 innings with no runs given up.

The Blues played at Mount Michael Benedictine on June 7. This weekend they will be taking part in the Waverly/Ashland tournament on June 10-12.