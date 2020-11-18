Late game miscue dooms Chieftains

FREMONT – The playoff fate of the Yutan Chieftains changed on one play last Friday.

The fourth-seeded Chieftains were defeated 21-7 by the top-seeded and undefeated Archbishop Bergan Knights at Heedum Field on a cold and windy night in Fremont in the Class C-2 semifinals.

The Chieftains trailed 14-0 in the third quarter when senior running back Caden Egr took a handoff and scored on a 6-yard run, capping a 7-play 62-yard drive. Junior kicker Paul Kirchmann added the extra point and the Chieftains closed the gap to 14-7 with 5:21 left in the third quarter.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Chieftains got the ball back on the Knights side of the field.

Senior Brady Timm marched the Yutan offense down the field and after the Chieftain QB was tackled on the Knight one-yard line, Yutan faced a fourth-and-goal at the one-yard line.

After some confusion pre-snap, the Chieftains were called for illegal participation after they were caught with 12 players on the field.

After getting penalized five yards, Timm was stopped five yards short of the goal line on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Chieftains were not heard from again.