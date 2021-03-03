Late 3-pointer seals Cavs fate in York

YORK – The Bishop Neumann Cavalier girls basketball team started the season with a 4-10 record after 14 games.

They ended their season just seconds away from earning a trip to state.

The Cavaliers fell to 4-10 on Jan. 22 losing a 47-46 heartbreaker at home to then

unbeaten Lincoln Lutheran.

After the loss to the Warriors, the Cavaliers caught fire and went into last week’s district final winners’ of 10 of their last 12 contests.

Neumann took a 14-11 record into their District Championship contest against two-time defending champ Hastings St. Cecilia (21-2) at York High School on

Feb. 26.

A month earlier, the Cavaliers were defeated by the Bluehawks 49-28 in the Centennial Conference Championship game.

Friday’s game was much closer.

Points and possessions came at a premium and it wasn’t until a late 3-pointer by HSC senior Erin Sheehy that the Cavaliers final fate was sealed.

Sheehy and the Hawks were able to escape with the 30-26 win.