Late 3-pointer seals Cavs fate in York

YORK – The Bishop Neumann Cavalier girls basketball team started the season with a 4-10 record after 14 games.
They ended their season just seconds away from earning a trip to state.
The Cavaliers fell to 4-10 on Jan. 22 losing a 47-46 heartbreaker at home to then
unbeaten Lincoln Lutheran.
After the loss to the Warriors, the Cavaliers caught fire and went into last week’s district final winners’ of 10 of their last 12 contests.
Neumann took a 14-11 record into their District Championship contest against two-time defending champ Hastings St. Cecilia (21-2) at York High School on
Feb. 26.
A month earlier, the Cavaliers were defeated by the Bluehawks 49-28 in the Centennial Conference Championship game.
Friday’s game was much closer.
Points and possessions came at a premium and it wasn’t until a late 3-pointer by HSC senior Erin Sheehy that the Cavaliers final fate was sealed.
Sheehy and the Hawks were able to escape with the 30-26 win.
Neither team scored more than eight points in any quarter the biggest lead was six by the Hawks in the second half.
Neumann trailed 8-7 after one quarter and 15-13 at the half.
The game remained close throughout the second half, but it was the Sheehy 3-pointer which proved critical.
Neumann shot 34 percent from the field and was able to convert on just 1-of-13 from behind the 3-point line.
Neumann was outrebounded 26-19 and turned the ball over 17 times against the Hawks.
Junior Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers in scoring with eight points.
Junior Kali Jurgensmeier was limited to just seven points and six rebounds. Neumann’s leading scorer entered the game averaging more than 18 points a game in the Cavaliers recent 10-2 stretch.
Point guard Paisley Douglas scored three points and added four rebounds, four assists and three steals.