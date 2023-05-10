WAYNE – Wahoo graduate Elly Larson, daughter of Daron and Trisha Larson, was named winner of the Wildcat Inspiration Award May 1 at the year-ending Ameritas Honors Banquet at Wayne State College.
This is the 14th year for the Wildcat Inspiration Award, given to a Wayne State male or female athlete who has inspired his or her teammates by battling through adversity or injury to compete in sports and succeed in the classroom or by representing his or team and our department in a leadership role on campus and in the community. Past winners of this award include athletes who have overcome cancer to come back and compete on the playing field, athletes who have had six knee surgeries to continue competing in basketball and athletes who have dealt with personal tragedies to have success and be a role model to his or her teammates.
Elly Larson went from being a two-year starter for the volleyball team to having a career-ending knee injury that sidelined her as a senior. Despite the injury she continued to play a leadership role on the team, never missing a practice and was instrumental in the team’s success that resulted in a 30-3 record and NSIC regular season title along with hosting the NCAA Central Region Tournament.
Larson is also a two-time NSIC All-Academic selection and has served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee the last two years. She played through injury and would be called on to be a serving specialist while wearing a heavy knee brace throughout her senior season.