This is the 14th year for the Wildcat Inspiration Award, given to a Wayne State male or female athlete who has inspired his or her teammates by battling through adversity or injury to compete in sports and succeed in the classroom or by representing his or team and our department in a leadership role on campus and in the community. Past winners of this award include athletes who have overcome cancer to come back and compete on the playing field, athletes who have had six knee surgeries to continue competing in basketball and athletes who have dealt with personal tragedies to have success and be a role model to his or her teammates.