EAGLE — When spring has sprung and the trees are in full bloom, Mark Charipar thinks of Landmark Nursery as a sanctuary of sorts.

The nursery and landscaping company headquarters hosts events throughout the year’s warm months, some of which draw thousands of visitors to their sprawling site south of Eagle and about seven miles east of Lincoln’s city limits.

They sport a new gift shop with a variety of decorative backyard items — from windchimes to hammocks to bird baths. There’s a trail network that snakes around the property and along the 1.5-acre lake that Charipar is constructing. And there are thousands of trees, perennials and shrubs newly stocked each year.

“That’s why we say it’s a destination, because you can get so much done in one setting,” said Charipar, Landmark’s co-founder and president. “Nobody else in Lincoln offers what we do right now.”

The Nebraska Tourism Commission took notice and announced recently that Landmark’s gift shop, The Refuge, would be included as a stop on Visit Nebraska’s annual Nebraska Passport program, which offers prizes to travelers who visit the 60-some attractions on the Passport list. Other Lincoln-area stops that made the list include the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and Kiechel Fine Art.

The Refuge’s merchandise manager Christy Taylor applied for the shop to be part of Nebraska Passport after a customer told her about the program in late 2021.

By that point Taylor had missed the deadline for the shop to be included in the 2022 program, but she was excited for the opportunity to get the word out about The Refuge and the Landmark campus. In 2022, nearly 1,000 people completed the Nebraska Passport itinerary, visiting all of the locations on the list.

“It takes a while for a business to get noticed, and being out in the country, it’s a little harder as well,” Taylor said.

She submitted an application as soon as the application window opened last September. And when she found out The Refuge had been accepted, “it was an awesome day,” she said.

“Our nursery is truly a destination, and to have that many more people experience what we have to offer out here makes me happy,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the start of the Passport program, which runs from May 1 to Sept. 30, will coincide nicely with the beginning of Landmark and The Refuge’s busy season.

“It’s perfect timing,” she said.

Charipar said he has plans in the works to design an arboretum where guests can walk along a path and see what a specific tree looks like in its mature form. And he said once the lake is completed, he hopes to start on a pavilion where people will be able to fish and camp.

“We’re trying to bring the whole neighborhood in,” Charipar said.

When Landmark is at its best, Charipar sees people of all ages enjoying the property as a relaxing retreat.

“I see these elderly couples sitting on benches down by the ponds, having a glass of wine, hand in hand,” he said. “That’s what this is all about.”

Charipar said he plans to continue expanding Landmark’s offerings as long as he can — he’s 53 and starting to feel the burden of decades of manual labor. But there are still a few years of work to go before his vision is fully realized.

“I’ll keep doing it as long as it’s not a job, and right now, it’s not necessarily a job to me,” he said.

For more information on the Nebraska Passport program, visit nebraskapassport.com.