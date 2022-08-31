Lahm paces area runners at East Butler Invite

BRAINARD- The Raymond Central, Yutan, and Cedar Bluffs girls cross country teams opened up the 2022 season at the East Butler Invitational at Timber Point Lake outside of Brainard on August 25. Winning the meet was Aquinas Catholic with 17 points and Palmyra got second with 28 points.

The top finisher of the area schools was Yutan with 88 points in fifth. Right behind them in sixth was Raymond Central with 98 points and Cedar Bluffs came in eighth place and scored 130 points.

Josie Lahm of Raymond Central ended up as the top finisher from the area getting eighth place overall. She battled to the finish line in a time of 26:02.

Coming in 28th and 29th overall for the Mustangs were Madyson Ayres and Ellerie White. Ayres clocked a 33:19 and Ellerie White was five seconds back running a 33:24.

Battling each other back in 42nd and 43rd were Davianne Hoyt and Jianne White. Getting 42nd overall was Hoyt who ran a 39:32 and Jianne White ran a 39:33.

The only other medalist from the area at the meet was Eva Georgoulpoulos of Mead who runs for Yutan. She battled the hilly course to a 10th place finish in a time of 26:09.

Taking 26th and 27th place for the Chieftains were Maddie Ledden and Aubrie Pehrson. Running a 32:31 was Ledden and Pehrson clocked a 33:18.

Finishing as the fifth runner for Yutan was Anna Rupp. She pushed herself all the way to the line and ended up posting a 36:52.

Cedar Bluffs top finisher at East Butler was Kathaleen Tapia-Riddle who finished just outside the top 20 in 21st overall. She came in just under 30 minutes in a time of 29:55.

Pushing herself to 39th overall and running a 36:52 was Caitlin Reade. Two spots back of her was Sarah Marten in 41st coming through the line in 37:31.

The final runner for the Wildcats was Jasmine Guerrero. She ended up running a time of 41:43 and got 45th.

This week Cedar Bluffs is at the Douglas County West Invite at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1. Yutan is headed to the Johnson County Central Invite at 9 a.m. on Sept. 2 and Raymond Central will be at the Beatrice Invite at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 3.