Lady Vikings cap regular season at 7-13 with win against Tigers

HASTINGS – The Waverly girls basketball team capped the regular season with a record of 7-13 after edging past the Hastings Tigers 39-35 on Thursday night in Hastings.

The Vikings outscored the Tigers 26-16 in the second half while rallying for the victory.

“Girls were gritty last night. Played great team defense and made very good decision late in the game,” said Waverly Coach John Cockerill.

The Vikings struggled offensively in the first half and scored just 13 points while falling behind 19-13 at the half.

Guard Paige Radenslaben willed the Vikings to the victory in the third and fourth quarters.

Radenslaben scored 15 of her team-high 17 points in the second half

Teammate Abbie Carter added six points and six rebounds.

Viking Anna Clarke scored all five of her points in the first half.

The Vikings opened postseason play on Feb. 15 against the Platteview Trojans.