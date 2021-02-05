Lady Vikes lose to Bennington, Elkhorn

WAVERLY – Winning games in the Eastern Midlands Conference is tough, just ask Waverly Girls Basketball Coach John Cockerill.
The Vikings opened conference tournament play with a game on the road against the Bennington Badgers on Jan. 27.
Waverly struggled to score in the first half, fell behind 20-4 after two quarters and was defeated 44-26.
Waverly managed just two free throws and one basket in the opening 16 minutes as nothing seemed to go their way.
“I thought against Bennington we played some great defense but we could not get the ball to go through the hoop on offense. I guess you just say it was one of those nights, but free-throws, layups, open jumpers would roll around and pop out,” said Cockerill.
Guard Paige Radenslaben led the Vikings in scoring with 12. Teammate Abbie Carter added four points and six rebounds.
Two nights later the Vikings returned to the floor to renew acquaintences with their friends from Elkhorn High School.
The game was played at Waverly High School and was a rematch of a game played between the two teams on Dec. 19, won by the Vikings 42-38.
After the first quarter it looked like the Vikings would emerge victorious again, but a scoreless second quarter would be their undoing in a 42-33 setback at the hands of Antlers.
Waverly led 16-6 after one quarter, but Elkhorn was able to close the deficit to 16-15 going into halftime.
Elkhorn was able to outscore Waverly 27-17 in the second half.
Radenslaben led the Vikings with 10 points. Carter added nine more.
Maci Steckelberg, Emelia Rourke and Macy Persinger all added 3-pointers.
The two losses dropped the Viking record to 6-10 on the year.