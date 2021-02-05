Lady Vikes lose to Bennington, Elkhorn

WAVERLY – Winning games in the Eastern Midlands Conference is tough, just ask Waverly Girls Basketball Coach John Cockerill.

The Vikings opened conference tournament play with a game on the road against the Bennington Badgers on Jan. 27.

Waverly struggled to score in the first half, fell behind 20-4 after two quarters and was defeated 44-26.

Waverly managed just two free throws and one basket in the opening 16 minutes as nothing seemed to go their way.

“I thought against Bennington we played some great defense but we could not get the ball to go through the hoop on offense. I guess you just say it was one of those nights, but free-throws, layups, open jumpers would roll around and pop out,” said Cockerill.

Guard Paige Radenslaben led the Vikings in scoring with 12. Teammate Abbie Carter added four points and six rebounds.

Two nights later the Vikings returned to the floor to renew acquaintences with their friends from Elkhorn High School.