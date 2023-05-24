OMAHA – Four athletes made their way down to the Class D State Track and Field Championships on May 19 and 20 for the Mead boys track team. Despite a valiant effort, the Raiders ended up scoring no points at the state competition.

“These boys were our top four point scorers on the season so it was very appropriate that they represented us at state,” Mead Head Coach Rod Henkel said. “The three seniors completed fine careers and hopefully Hayden’s state appearance will jumpstart his senior season.”

The top finish for Mead came in the shot put with Beau LaCroix. He just missed out on placing in the event with a toss of 47-01.25 to get ninth place.

LaCroix also took part in the discus on May 20. He finished further back in this event and got 21st place with a mark of 118-09.

“Beau had a goal to make it to finals in both events and place in at least one,” Mead Head Coach Rod Henkel said. “He made the finals in the shot put, throwing his personal best three times, but he fouled on his best throw that would have earned a medal. I think he was pleased with his effort in that event. In warmups of the discus, he threw well, topping the 140-foot mark four times. But he threw his first two throws out of bounds and was flustered for his third. I believe his nerves got the best of him. But throwing his best at districts in the discus and state in the shot made Beau one of the best throwers at Mead and certainly the best in recent times.”

In the triple jump on Friday, Branden Koranda came in 12th place with a jump of 41-00. The next day he got 19th place in the long jump with a mark of 18-08.50.

On the track, Tyler Else and Hayden Cunningham competed in the prelims of the 400 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles. Else got 17th place in a time of 53.23 in the 400 and Cunningham got 20th in 300 hurdles after clocking a 45.98.

Plainview won the boys team standings for Class D with 53 points. Taking second place were Axtell, Riverside and Mullen with 33 points.