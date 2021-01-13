Kube scores 14, helps Chieftains get past Raiders 40-26

MEAD – A busy week for the Yutan Chieftain girls basketball team started with a 49-38 road victory over the Omaha Concordia Mustangs on Jan. 5, their first contest since a 49-22 road win over Raymond Central on Jan. 22.

Yutan led 25-20 at the half and extended their lead to 41-27 going into the fourth quarter before going on to the 11-point win.

The story of the game came at the free throw line where the Chieftains were able to shoot a season-high 41, making 21 of them.

Yutan shot 38 percent from the field and made 2-of-7 from behind the 3-point line.

Freshman guard Haley Kube scored a career-high 14 points against O-C and added a team-best seven rebounds and four steals.

Freshman Maura Tichota scored nine points and pulled down four rebounds against the Mustangs.

Freshman Ellie Lloyd contributed eight points and grabbed four rebounds.

Yutan remained on the road on Jan. 7 when they traveled to Omaha to take on the Omaha Brownell-Talbot Raiders.

Yutan got off to a strong start and then they had to hang on by their fingernails for the 36-34 victory.