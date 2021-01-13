Kube scores 14, helps Chieftains get past Raiders 40-26

MEAD – A busy week for the Yutan Chieftain girls basketball team started with a 49-38 road victory over the Omaha Concordia Mustangs on Jan. 5, their first contest since a 49-22 road win over Raymond Central on Jan. 22.
Yutan led 25-20 at the half and extended their lead to 41-27 going into the fourth quarter before going on to the 11-point win.
The story of the game came at the free throw line where the Chieftains were able to shoot a season-high 41, making 21 of them.
Yutan shot 38 percent from the field and made 2-of-7 from behind the 3-point line.
Freshman guard Haley Kube scored a career-high 14 points against O-C and added a team-best seven rebounds and four steals.
Freshman Maura Tichota scored nine points and pulled down four rebounds against the Mustangs.
Freshman Ellie Lloyd contributed eight points and grabbed four rebounds.
Yutan remained on the road on Jan. 7 when they traveled to Omaha to take on the Omaha Brownell-Talbot Raiders.
Yutan got off to a strong start and then they had to hang on by their fingernails for the 36-34 victory.
Yutan scored 13 points in the first quarter, but were held to just 23 the rest of the game. Fortunately, their defense bailed them out, limiting the Raiders to just 15 second half points.
Kube led the Chieftains with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field.
Tichota added eight points and led the team with five steals.
Freshman Maycee Hays scored seven points and came away with three steals.
Yutan shot 27 percent from the field and was able to convert on 13-of-21 from the line.
Two nights later the Chieftains returned to action against Saunders County rival Mead at Mead High School on Friday night.
An 11-0 fourth quarter run allowed the Chieftains to pull away for the 40-26 victory.
Yutan led 26-22 going into the fourth quarter, but outscored the home team 14-4 over the final eight minutes.
Kube scored in double-digits for a third straight game and led the team with 12 points. She also grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists.
Tichota scored nine points and grabbed six boards.
Sophomore Laycee Josoff scored seven points and came away with five steals.
The Chieftains were able to force 25 Raider turnovers.
The Chieftains have won five games in a row after losing four in a row to start the season.
The Chieftains returned to action on Tuesday night against Douglas County West in Valley. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.