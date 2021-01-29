Kreitman re-elected chairman of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

LINCOLN – Dan Kreitman of Wahoo was re-elected as chairman of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission during its Jan. 13 meeting.

Pat Berggren of Broken Bow and Rick Brandt of Roca were re-elected as vice chairman and second vice chairman, respectively.

The commission adopted wildlife regulations that enacted a Special Landowner Deer Season and allowed the purchase of a bonus or a preference point with regard to big game hunting at its Jan. 13 meeting in Lincoln.

The Special Landowner Deer Season and purchase of a bonus or a preference point were created by the passage of LB 126 and LB 287, respectively, in the Nebraska Legislature’s 2020 session.

The Special Landowner Deer Season will allow a qualifying landowner as many as four permits to designate themselves or immediate family to hunt on his or her property on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday before the opening of the November firearm deer season. No more than two permits will be issued to persons older than age 19 and two permits to persons younger than 19.